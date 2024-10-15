Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man #10 Brings Back a Name No One Expected (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Ultimate Spider-Man #10 has more mentions of the Ultimate version of Starbucks, Starducks, than of Peter Parker.

Tomorrow's Ultimate Spider-Man #10 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina has more mentions of the Ultimate version of Starbucks, Starducks, than of Peter Parker, the Ultimate Spider-Man. It's that kind of a comic book this week.

Seriously, you can't move without those utterly fictitious product placements in a styrofoam cup.

As Ben Parker and J Jonah Jameson are on the case… though which case they are exactly on is a matter for debate in this comic book…

… as they dive into the history of what happened to Stane/Stark International, when the owners died and the son and heir is deemed responsible for the deaths of many…

…at least we know they are both well caffeinated as they put together their murder board.

Which means talking to Gwen Stacy of Oscorp about a story their hot new reporter is working on.

Not that they are letting slip this reporter's name.

Turns out the writer is a lot closer to home. A portmanteau name for Ben Parker and J Jonah Jameson, the real newspaper mogul on the team.

If they aim for the king… and the ones above the king… it's good to divert attention as to who may actually be saying these things.

Ben Reilly, in the Marvel Universe, is the clone of Peter Parker, who was Spider-Man and The Scarlet Spider, and is now a supernatural Spider-Man known as Chasm. In this Ultimate Universe… he doesn't exist at all.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #10

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240830

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) David Messina (CA) Marco Checchetto

J. JONAH JAMESON, BEN PARKER AND THE GREEN GOBLIN COLLIDE! Fan-favorite duo Ben Parker and J. Jonah Jameson take center stage in this investigative mystery issue! But in this world of shadows and secrets, every unturned rock leads to danger… And they'll soon have to decide which is the greater challenge – uncovering secrets or keeping them! Rated TIn Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

