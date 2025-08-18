Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Wolverine

Ultimate Wolverine Gets Extended For Longer, Ahead Of Ultimate Endgame

Ultimate Wolverine gets extended for longer, ahead of Ultimate Endgame, from Marvel Comics into 2026

Article Summary Ultimate Wolverine series is officially extended, continuing through 2026 in Marvel's Ultimate Universe.

Writer Chris Condon reveals a 12-issue arc, with direct ties to Ultimate Endgame’s epic storyline.

Upcoming issues feature Wolverine clashing with Ultimate Angel and Omega Red in major battles.

Ultimate Endgame event promises the Maker’s return and a multi-title showdown in the Ultimate Universe.

Talking to Chris Condon, the writer of Ultimate Wolverine for Marvel Comics, the AIPT Podcast saw Condon say that the series is being extended. With the Ultimate Universe lined up to run for two years, with Ultimate Wolverine joining a year in, Condon said "We're getting extended for a couple of issues. I have a twelve-issue arc… The first half is issues one to six, the Winter Soldier, seven to twelve is breaking out, and what happens next. The next four issues will coincide with what Deniz is doing in Ultimate Endgame." That would be Deniz Camp, of courser, author of The Ultimates and Ultimate Endgame. Here's a look at the Ultimate Wolverine and Endgame solicits that we know about… so far.

Ultimate Wolverine (2025) #9

September 10, 2025

Writer Christopher Condon

Artist Alessandro Cappuccio

WOLVERINE VS. ULTIMATE ANGEL! The Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants! And Winter Soldier's handler has a sinister plot to destroy the Opposition once and for all…

September 10, 2025 Writer Christopher Condon Artist Alessandro Cappuccio WOLVERINE VS. ULTIMATE ANGEL! The Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants! And Winter Soldier's handler has a sinister plot to destroy the Opposition once and for all… Ultimate Wolverine (2025) #10

October 01, 2025

Writer Christopher Condon

Artist Alessandro Cappuccio

WOLVERINE VS. OMEGA RED! The Eurasian Republic leaders have learned that their prize weapon has joined the Opposition! And Wolverine busts out a secret weapon when Omega Red comes to reclaim him…

October 01, 2025 Writer Christopher Condon Artist Alessandro Cappuccio WOLVERINE VS. OMEGA RED! The Eurasian Republic leaders have learned that their prize weapon has joined the Opposition! And Wolverine busts out a secret weapon when Omega Red comes to reclaim him… ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JONAS SCHARF & MORE

On Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE ENDGAME delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!