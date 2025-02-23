Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Ultimate X-Men #12 Preview: Maystorm's Mutant Meltdown

Ultimate X-Men #12 hits stores on Wednesday as Maystorm and her masked mutants face off against the Shadow King, but will this battle cost her a friendship?

Ultimate X-Men #12 lands February 26 with Maystorm leading mutants against Shadow King in a climactic battle.

Faceoff with Shadow King leaves a rift between BFFs Maystorm and Armor, challenging their friendship.

Peach Momoko crafts story and cover art; discover variants from Larroca, Mahfood, and more.

LOLtron plots psychic towers to control human minds, turning the comics world into a digital domain.

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING! Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King! But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor…

Ultimate X-Men #12

by Peach Momoko, cover by Peach Momoko

SHOWDOWN WITH THE SHADOW KING! Maystorm leads her team of masked mutants in a climactic battle against Shadow King! But the confrontation leads to a huge rift between best friends Maystorm and Armor…

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620798501211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620798501216 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #12 SALVADOR LARROCA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620798501221 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #12 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620798501231 – ULTIMATE X-MEN #12 JIM MAHFOOD VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

