Ultimate X-Men And Ultimate Wolverine Avoid Their Endgame (Spoilers)

Ultimate X-Men and Ultimate Wolverine look to avoid their Endgame today (Ultimate Spoilers)

  • Ultimate X-Men #23 takes a 25-year step back, unraveling Illyana's origin and untold secrets
  • Ultimate Wolverine #13 dives into the Maker’s War, as Wolverine hunts the council for revenge
  • Shocking revelations and new perspectives shake up everything established in 22 issues
  • Both series cleverly sidestep their "Endgame," delivering unexpected twists and character turns

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko and Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone are both published by Marvel Comics today. While both series have been running in real time over two years, here they both take a step back. One over twenty-five years, for the story of one of the Ultimate ruler elite back when she was no such thing, Illyana.

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone

She had to find her power somewhere, of course.

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone

While the other first looks at the present day for another power source.

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko

…before running through the entirety of the book's run from a different perspective.

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko

So while the Ultimate Wolverine decides to give the Endgame a pass…

Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone
Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone

He might just not get the chance.

Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone
Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone

And as the Ultimate X-Men got their lifeline…

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko

Not everyone is safe.

Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone
Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone

That is, unless you can just watch what happened last month on your phone instead…

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko

It might have sounded better without the snark…

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
Ultimates #18

Or maybe not… Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko and Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone are both published by Marvel Comics today.

  Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko
    SHOCKING TRUTHS REVEALED! This issue peels back the layers of deception, revealing the truth behind key events from the previous 22 issues! Prepare yourself for shocking twists that will change how you see the Ultimate X-Men forever!
  Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon, Domenico Carbone
    INTO THE MAKER'S WAR! Wolverine hunts down the Maker's Council…and with the Maker himself on the horizon, it's time to exact revenge on the ones who turned his life into a living nightmare! Wolverine's journey through the ENDGAME starts here!

