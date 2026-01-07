Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, Ultimate Endgame, Ultimate Wolverine, ultimate x-men

Ultimate X-Men And Ultimate Wolverine Avoid Their Endgame (Spoilers)

Ultimate X-Men and Ultimate Wolverine look to avoid their Endgame today (Ultimate Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate X-Men #23 takes a 25-year step back, unraveling Illyana's origin and untold secrets

Ultimate Wolverine #13 dives into the Maker’s War, as Wolverine hunts the council for revenge

Shocking revelations and new perspectives shake up everything established in 22 issues

Both series cleverly sidestep their "Endgame," delivering unexpected twists and character turns

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko and Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone are both published by Marvel Comics today. While both series have been running in real time over two years, here they both take a step back. One over twenty-five years, for the story of one of the Ultimate ruler elite back when she was no such thing, Illyana.

She had to find her power somewhere, of course.

While the other first looks at the present day for another power source.

…before running through the entirety of the book's run from a different perspective.

So while the Ultimate Wolverine decides to give the Endgame a pass…

He might just not get the chance.

And as the Ultimate X-Men got their lifeline…

Not everyone is safe.

That is, unless you can just watch what happened last month on your phone instead…

It might have sounded better without the snark…

Or maybe not… Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko and Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon and Domenico Carbone are both published by Marvel Comics today.

Ultimate X-Men #23 by Peach Momoko

SHOCKING TRUTHS REVEALED! This issue peels back the layers of deception, revealing the truth behind key events from the previous 22 issues! Prepare yourself for shocking twists that will change how you see the Ultimate X-Men forever!

SHOCKING TRUTHS REVEALED! This issue peels back the layers of deception, revealing the truth behind key events from the previous 22 issues! Prepare yourself for shocking twists that will change how you see the Ultimate X-Men forever! Ultimate Wolverine #13 by Chris Condon, Domenico Carbone

INTO THE MAKER'S WAR! Wolverine hunts down the Maker's Council…and with the Maker himself on the horizon, it's time to exact revenge on the ones who turned his life into a living nightmare! Wolverine's journey through the ENDGAME starts here!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!