Ultimates #15 Preview: Hulk Smashed, But Not for Long

The Ultimates return to face their past deaths in Ultimates #15, where a young insurgent with martial arts skills awaits. Death is just a minor inconvenience!

Article Summary Ultimates #15 releases August 13, featuring heroes revisiting the site of their "deaths" at the Hulk's hands.

Shang-Chi vibes emerge as the team encounters a rebellious youth skilled in martial arts and insurgency.

Marvel's resurrection cycle continues with death as a temporary setback for these so-called mighty heroes.

THE MONK, THE DRAGON AND THE FIST: SHANG-CHI! The Ultimates return to the site of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Hulk and encounter a young boy who has been starting his own insurgency!

Ultimates #15

by Deniz Camp & Von Randal, cover by Dike Ruan

THE MONK, THE DRAGON AND THE FIST: SHANG-CHI! The Ultimates return to the site of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Hulk and encounter a young boy who has been starting his own insurgency!

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 13, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620830201511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620830201516 – ULTIMATES #15 JAVIER GARRON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620830201521 – ULTIMATES #15 CHRIS ALLEN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620830201531 – ULTIMATES #15 INHYUK LEE ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

