Ultimates Makes Hulk A Parallel For Atomic Bombs & Pacific Islanders

Spoilers for this week's Ultimates #3 from Marvel Comics ahead, looking at the Pacific Islanders affected by nuclear testing.

Spoilers for this week's Ultimates #3 from Marvel Comics ahead. The history of America's nuclear testing on Indigenous communities has come under the spotlight after the movie Oppenheimer, which included scenes of testing nuclear weapons on Native American land with almost a thousand nuclear devices exploded in Nevada, Utah and Arizona during the Cold War. Pacific Islanders were similarly affected by nuclear testing, notably the Marshall Islands. "Cancers continue from generation to generation," says Alson Kelen, who grew up on Bikini Atoll. "If you ask anyone here if there's a legacy of nuclear impact on their health, the answer would be yes. The Marshall Islands Nuclear Claim Tribunal has a list of cancers that are related to nuclear throughout our people. These cancers are hereditary."

This week's Ultimates #3 looks at what would happen if gamma bombs had been tested instead on the Pacific Islanders. And there is considerable, well, fallout. With Lejori Jones, or this particular Pacific Islands atoll. Much to Thor's delight.

As she deals with one of the Hulks who attacked the Ultimates in her own way.

And putting the blame firmly on this universe's version of Doctor Bruce Banner. Who we have seen as an "enlightened" Hulk with his fellow monks from the Children of the Eternal Light, Sunfire, Viper, and Silver Samurai representing the Harada-Yoshida Alliance of Hi No Kuni. Possibly not quite so enlightened after all.

Talking of which, this young Tony Stark might not have grasped every nuance about this situation… but there may indeed be a deal to be made. And remember, there is still something that related to the Robert Downey Jr Doctor Doom to be revealed in one month's time… writer Deniz Camp has drawn similar parallels with real life events in his comics at Marvel before. Such as the lithium fields in Children Of The Vault #1.

