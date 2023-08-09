Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: children of the vault, lithium, north chile, tom hegen, x-men

Children of the Vault, Tom Hegen And the Lithium Fields of North Chile

In 2021, photographer Tom Hegen took some photos of the lithium fields of Northern Chile, and turned them into an journalistic endeavour.

In 2021, photographer Tom Hegen took some photos of lithium mining and the lithium fields of Northern Chile, and turned them into an journalistic endeavour which can be read here.

It's also the first Google Images hit for lithium fields, hence the look of today's Children Of The Vault #1 from Marvel Comics, which travels the world but includes said North Chile lithium fields. Reference for both Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca here I think.

"Brine, rich in lithium from more than 100 meters underneath the salt flats, is pumped into huge pools. Sun evaporates the brine and the concentration of lithium increases. The turquoise coloured brine gets pumped for more than one year from pond to pond until the lithium concentration in the water reaches a level of 6% and a deep yellow hue. The concentrated brine is transported in trucks to be further processed in Chemical plants at this stage." – Tom Hegen.

Of course, this is comic books, so you can draw a spotlight on something that is real, before taking it to the unreal in one reverse of the "camera". A kid standing in a lithium field that will kill him, holding a phone powered by a lithium battery their existence makes possible, to take a selfie of himself with a massive spaceship from a very different technology, evolved from the very spirit that created the mobile phone, behind him, as he throws up two fingers. That is what makes comic books great right there.

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230900

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Yanick Paquette

TO SAVE THE FUTURE! The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans? Find out in rising stars Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca's miniseries! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $4.99

