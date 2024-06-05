Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ant man, iron man, ultimates

The Ultimates #1 Trapped In A World They Never Made (Spoilers)

Ultimate Captain America is revived in the first issue of The Ultimates #1, by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri published today.

Ultimate Captain America is revived in the first issue of The Ultimates #1, by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri published today. And he seems to be doing a fine impersonation of John Thompson's astronaut character in BBC's The Fast Show, as referenced above. "Where am I? What year is this? Who's the President? Aaaaaargh!"

I think we all feel like that sometimes, right? That's how one Captain sees the world, but the Ultimate Captain Britain – who has basically been handed Britain a gift to the French, has a different take on modern geopolitics.

I mean, I have to say, that's fair enough. So we have the young Tony Stark, and the Doctor Doomed Reed Richards running an experiment to create instant superheroes by just adding boiling water, and a time machine. Boxes, like the one Peter Parker received which turned him into the Ultimate Middle-Aged-Married-With-Kids Spider-Man.

But Ultimate Captain America crouching like the old men in the Muppet Show (to be fair, he is as old as them) throws upon the whole affair. And when they press the button?

Yeah, they got Ultimate Spider-Man. As well as exploding UltimateCaptain Marvel and Ultimate Hawkeye No More. So the hunt is on to find more in the present and try to inspire them, as well as illuminate more about this world. With a Fantastic Four, the Mole Man's Moloids have made it to the surface.

And can be exterminated as pesys. With Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne as pest controllers with a conscience, which is about as heroic as you can get in this Ultimate world…

With Hank Pym having his own crisis of confidence over whether or not he would even want to be the wife-beating Ultron-building Hank Pym of the 616… So does he?

Yeah, he gets around to it. The Ultimates are back on their way.

ULTIMATES #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240907

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

THE ULTIMATES RETURN TO GREATNESS! Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli's ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1, rising stars Deniz Camp (CHILDREN OF THE VAULT, 20th Century Men) and Juan Frigeri (INVINCIBLE IRON MAN) assemble an all-new team of ULTIMATES in a series that kicks off the next chapter of the new Ultimate line. Six months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor and Sif have begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change… Now they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $5.99

