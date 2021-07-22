An "Unboxing" Of Bryan Talbot's Grandville: L'Integrale Graphic Novel

Bleeding Cool has been running stories about Grandville by Bryan Talbot since Bleeding Cool was a thing. A series of graphic novels telling an anthropomorphic steampunk alternate history Victoriana detective mystery action-adventure, it plays with the traditions of French graphic novels, with British sensibilities and references, and happens to be utterly gorgeous. And this week published in the US by Dark Horse and next month in the UK by Jonathan Cape, the complete collection of all five volumes as Grandville: L'Integral at what I was shocked to find, was a rather low price. Twice what I would have expected to pay for such a volume. I can't believe any comic book fan would not enjoy this for a Christmas present, including me, and I already have a copy. And a copy of all previous five volumes. If you would like to watch my astonishment and glee on opening a comic, even though I knew everything that was going to be inside it, feel free.

Beware the Badger! The acclaimed steampunk series from graphic-novel pioneer Bryan Talbot explores an alternate art-nouveau world populated by intelligent animals, a human underclass, and wondrous technology. Within this rich fantastical milieu, the relentless Detective-Inspector LeBrock of Scotland Yard pursues shadowy death squads, psychotic killers, dark political conspiracies, ruthless crime lords, and bloodthirsty cults through the streets of London and the Belle Epoque Paris known as Grandville, the center of the greatest empire on earth. Grandville Integral collects all five Grandville novels in one deluxe hardcover volume accompanied by voluminous author notes never before in print. Collects Grandville, Grandville Mon Amour, Grandville Noël, Grandville Bete Noire, and Grandville Force Majeure.