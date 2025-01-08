Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Inmate X, uncanny x-men

Uncanny X-Men #8 Cover Promise Does Not Appear Inside The Pages Again

The promise of the cover of today's Uncanny X-Men #8 does not play out inside the pages... but the cover of X-Men #8 does instead.

When X-Men #8 was published last year, Bleeding Cool pointed out a seeming disconnect between cover and contents, specifically that this scene did not appear within the comic book by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman itself.

Well, it seems that they have done is again with Uncanny X-Men #8 by Gail Simone and Garron, Javier. The cover of which seems to promise the reveal of Inmate X in the Greymalkin Prison, now revealed not to be Professor Xavier.

But the inside of the comic sees the X-Men not even open the door, and nothing on the cover comes close to happening.

But is all lost? Not a bit of it. What we saw on the cover of X-Men #8 last year instead transpires in the pages of Uncanny X-Men #8. Not just once…

But twice…

I mean kinda. His visor stayed on, but it's close enough. So maybe, just maybe, we'll get the events of the cover of Uncanny X-Men in a future comic. Hopefully this year though, eh?

