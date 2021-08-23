Uncivilized Comics To Publish John Grund's West #1 in November

Uncivilized Comics, the publisher of Eisner-nominated Chris Thompson's Ginseng, is launching a new series in November 2021 as well, West by John Grund about magical farmers planning a heist on the big business ruining their livelihood. Here's the Uncivilized Comics solicitation and solicit details for November 2021, as well as the latest Ginseng #6 from Chris Thompson.

Cover image for WEST #1
WEST #1
UNCIVILIZED COMICS
SEP211858
(W) John Grund (A / CA) John Grund
Mo and Sal live and work on a farm selling their harvest at city farmers' markets, practicing magic, and smoking herbs with their cat, Jynx. As society becomes over-reliant on technology, magic is quickly dying out, and industry pushes smaller farms out of the picture. Sal and Mo struggle to keep the land they've worked so hard to cultivate. To make ends meet, they concoct a heist on the most prominent tech corporation in the West, Solomon Corps. Their plans are thrown in disarray when a shocking discovery in the depths of Solomon's factories leads them on a quest to uncover a conspiracy that reaches far and wide. The boys must scramble to find people sympathetic to their cause. Metallic silver ink cover.
In Shops: Nov 24, 2021
SRP: 6

Cover image for GINSENG ROOTS #9

GINSENG ROOTS #9
UNCIVILIZED COMICS
SEP211857
(W) Craig Thompson (A / CA) Craig Thompson
Phil joins Craig during a book tour in South Korea, through Seoul and Bucheon, then extending to a research journey in rural Geumsan, the epicenter of Korean ginseng cultivation. Geumsan is the sister city to Marathon, the brothers' tiny American town, but with a deep thousand-year history of art, mythology, and cuisine surrounding the medicinal root. While there, the brothers sort out how Craig's paralyzing writer's block and Phil's marital strain are tangled up in their working-class childhood. Metallic gold ink cover.
In Shops: Nov 17, 2021
SRP: 6

