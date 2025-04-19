Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: manhwa, Manta Comics, Suji Kim, Under the Oak Tree, web comics, webnovel

Under the Oak Tree: Epilogue Side Story Launches on Manta on April 19

Under the Oak Tree, one of Manta's biggest hit romantic webnovels, may have ended, but a new epilogue story debuts on April 19th.

Article Summary Discover the new epilogue story in Manta's hit webnovel series, Under the Oak Tree, launching April 19.

Dive into Lady Maximilian and Riftan's romantic journey in Suji Kim's beloved fantasy series.

Read Under the Oak Tree and its spin-offs exclusively on Manta in English.

Grab print editions of the Under the Oak Tree novel and comic, available in stores now.

Manta Comics' hit webnovel Under the Oak Tree may have concluded its story, but it isn't over. A brand-new bonus side story for Suji Kim's hit webnovel, titled Under the Oak Tree: One Peaceful Afternoon in Anatol, will be released on April 19th. Fans can read the side story, along with the full Under the Oak Tree webnovel and webcomic, exclusively on Manta—the only official source for the English-translated series.

Under the Oak Tree follows the story of Lady Maximilian, a stuttering and timid noblewoman who is forced to marry a lowly knight, Riftan Calypse. After their wedding night, Riftan departs for war without a word, only to return years later as a legendary hero. As the two are reunited, they begin a slow but powerful journey of self-discovery, healing, and love. This is a sweeping romance about second chances, emotional growth, and enduring love set in a richly-imagined fantasy world, and one of the main defining series on the Manta webnovel and web comics site and app.

Written by Suji Kim and adapted into a webcomic by Manta and Seomal, the romantic fantasy is Manta's most popular title. The webnovel's final chapter was released in April 2024, and the first side story, Under the Oak Tree: The White Dragon, was released in July 2024. One Peaceful Afternoon in Anatol will give fans another opportunity to reunite with their favorite Under the Oak Tree couple one year after bidding farewell to the main storyline. Think of it as the final epilogue.

Fans can enjoy the official English translation of the webnovel, webcomic, and side stories on the Manta, the exclusive source for the official Under the Oak Tree English translation. Print editions of the first volume of the prose novel and the first lavish volume of the comic serial are also now available from bookstores.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!