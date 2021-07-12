Under the Sea in Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #295 [Preview]

Betty and Veronica head under the sea in this preview of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #295, in digital stores this Wednesday, July 14th, on newsstands on July 20th, and in comic shops next Wednesday, July 21st. Riverdale is holding their annual mermaid festival (why not?) and the girls are happy to land gigs as pirates, but their antics upset the mermaid queen, Cheryl Blossom. Hilarity, no doubt, ensues. Check out a preview of the issue below.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: "Water Songs" Riverdale is hosting their very own Mermaid Day and Betty & Veronica have landed roles as female pirates! Everyone is impressed with their impromptu sea shanty sing-a-longs, much to the ire of fellow performer Cheryl Blossom! But a siren-like voice comes from out of nowhere and threatens to blow them all out of the water! Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña

Digital On-Sale Date: 7/14

Newsstand On-Sale Date: 7/20

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/21

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.