The Underground Beacon Comic Shop In New York Has Closed

The Underground Beacon is a comic book store owned by Albert Mas and Courtney Mas, located on Main Street in Beacon, New York since July 2018. Or at least it was.

In March this year, they were saved from going out of business by a customer, after the shop announced via Instagram that they would be closing due to a terminally ill family member and raised rent. According to an article in the Highlands Current, Albert and Courtney had enough money saved to take the shop through 2019, but after holiday sales slowed, unclaimed pullboxes with $20,000 worth of inventory was dragging the shop down.

However, customers Michael Lioce and Ash Lioce went into partnership to keep The Underground Beacon alive. But then the coronavirus and lockdown hit. At the end of last month, Albert and Courtney posted the following on their Facebook page;

So as many of you have heard Covid took its toll on us, I lost a family member. My partner I brought into revitalized the store had to bow out do to the hit on his finances. We wish him and his family well as they start the next chapter in CA. So I have been trying behind the scenes to save this place but it just not in the cards. I'm here until the end of the month, one week left. So sales.. 50% comics and Graphic Novels!!! Let me say this we love our customers, and we love Beacon!!! This is not the end, in the words of Vigo The Carpathian "Death is but a door. Time is but a window. I'll be back!"

As they closed up, they hadn't managed to get rid of everything. So for those still popping by the store, they posted "Free stuff outside the shop now!"

It was a sweet final gesture.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comic stores as well as new arrivals on the scene. We're more likely to hear about the former rather than the latter due to concerned fans, but do please feel free to let us know the changes in your own local marketplace. Contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com to fill us in.