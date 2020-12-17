"Unexpected Twists" to Come in Marvel's New America Chavez Comic

Last seen on Bleeding Cool's MIA List, the character that became a favorite in the pages of Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie's mic drop of a Young Avengers run is back with a new series. Marvel's America Chavez: Made in the USA will hit shelves in March 2021 from writer Kalinda Vazquez, a name that fans of Hulu's Runaways series may remember seeing in the credits of that show, and drawn by Amazing Mary Jane's Carlos Gómez.

TV writer Kalinda Vazquez, who also had credits on ABC's fairy tale saga Once Upon a Time, spoke on the upcoming America Chavez series:

"From the moment America Chavez was introduced into the Marvel Universe I was a fan. It's such an honor to have the opportunity to tell an America story, and I couldn't be more excited to have been invited onto this project. I can't wait for the world to see the incredible artwork that Carlos Gómez has created for this book! In this series, America is going to be tested as she's never been tested before, and the challenges that she'll have to face will only force her to pull from even deeper from that well of strength and ferocity that we know lies within her…"

America Chavez: Made in the USA, Marvel added in their announcement updating fans on the release date of this once-missing-in-action book, is set to "reveal more about America's origins and powers with some shocking ramifications for both herself and the Marvel Universe as we know it." Gillen and McKelvie's Young Avengers saw quite the duo using America's star portal powers to play with style in the medium while also hinting at a greater purpose for the young hero. Perhaps this series will see those threads explored.

Artist Carlos Gómez had this to say about the upcoming title:

"I'm so hyped for this new series! Her style and her powers make her an awesome character… There is so much you can do with her, it's insane. I couldn't be happier to jump on this ship. So be ready for a new origin story with a ton of unexpected twists!"

Sara Pichelli is set to illustrate covers for this five-issue series, which Marvel readers can look out for this March.