United States of Captain America #1 Preview – Road Trip Time!

In United States of Captain America #1, Captain America and Steve Rogers take a road trip to track down Cap's stolen shield, but instead they find that the thief is trying to murder all the Captain America immitator around the country. Wait how many of those exist? More than there are variant covers for this comic? This is the sort of problem that will definitely take exactly 5 issues to sort out. Check out the preview below.
UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
APR210841
(W) Josh Trujillo, Christopher Cantwell (A) Dale Eaglesham, Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross
The shield has been stolen! No one understands the value of the shield like those who've wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief.
But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first?
Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham lead a can't-miss miniseries to celebrate Captain America's 80th Anniversary, joined by a rotating series of creative teams to tell the stories of each new Captain-starting with Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the railways, brought to life by Josh Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua!
40 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $4.99
