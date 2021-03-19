V.E.Schwab's Extraordinary Launches In Titan Comics June 2021 Solicits

Titan Comics launches V. E. Schwab's Villains spin-off comic book Extraordinary launches from Titan in June and Life Is Strange and Blade Runner get Free Comic Book Day titles in August.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY

BLADE RUNNER FCBD 2021 EDITION

Writers: K. Perkins, Mellow Brown, Mike Johnson

Artists: Andres Guinaldo, Fernando Dagnino

Cover Artists: Andres Guinaldo, Fernando Dagnino

SC • FC • 24pp •

On Sale August 14, 2021

Special edition connecting Blade Runner Origins and Blade Runner 2029 storylines for the first time! Titan's Gold-level FCBD title reveals the link between Detective Cal's actions in Blade Runner Origins and Detective Ash's story in Blade Runner 2029 #1. Two acclaimed creative teams of Mike Johnson, K. Perkins, Mellow Brown, Andrés Guinaldo and Fernando Dagnino come together for a spectacular FCBD issue!

LIFE IS STRANGE FCBD 2021 EDITION

Writer: Emma Vieceli

Artists: Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo

Cover Artist: Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo

SC • FC • 24pp •

On Sale August 14, 2021

The Comic Adventures Of Max, Chloe, And Rachel from the award-winning game continue in exclusive lead-in to an epic new arc! Features the first comic book appearance of an all-new character who will feature heavily in the Life is Strange universe in 2021!

ADVENTURE AND FANTASY

CUTTING EDGE HC

Writer: Francesco Dimitri

Artist: Mario Alberti

HC • FC • 208pp • $29.99

On Sale July 7, 2021

Cover Artist(s): Mario Alberti

Tomb Raider meets The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in brand new series by renowned fantasy author and award-winning Italian artist.

Brought together by a clandestine corporation, the world's greatest minds are set a challenge of epic proportions: the dodecathlon. Unlikely alliances are made in order to fulfil the quest and uncover the mysterious truth behind it all. But as the conspiracy is unveiled, how many will survive…?

Collects Cutting Edge: The Siren's Song #1-2 and Cutting Edge: The Devil's Mirror #1-2.

FLASH GORDON: DAILIES AUSTIN BRIGGS – RADIUM MINES OF ELECTRA VOL.1 HC

Writers: Dan Barry & Don Moore

Artist: Austin Briggs

HC • B&W • 228pp • $49.99

On Sale September 15, 2021

Collecting together, for the first time ever, over two-year's worth of strips from the golden age of newspaper comic strips. Harken back to a bygone era of swashbuckling heroes, science fiction high adventure, with ray guns, rocket ships, strange monsters, damsels in distress and unbridled heroism!

V. E. SCHWAB'S EXTRAORDINARY #1

Creator: V. E. Schwab

Artist: Enid Balam

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale June 23, 2021

COVER ARTIST(S): ANA GODIS (CVR A), ENID BALAM (CVR B), BALDEMAR RIVAS (CVR C) AND LENKA SIMECKOVA (CVR D)

NYT bestselling author of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab returns for a new anti-villain story! Expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed VILLAINS novels! After surviving a deadly crash, Charlotte Tills becomes "ExtraOrdinary", gaining the ability to foresee a person's death. But when she looks into her own future, only the face of notorious EO killer Eli Ever stares back!

CRIME

MINKY WOODCOCK: THE GIRL WHO ELECTRIFIED TESLA #3

Creator: Cynthia Von Buhler

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale June 16, 2021

COVER ARTIST(S): DAVID MACK (CVR A), BURLESQUE PHOTO COVER (CVR B), CLAUDIA CARANFA (CVR C)

TITAN BESTSELLING HARD CASE CRIME SERIES IS BACK!

A stylish, glamorous feminist take on the classic gumshoe!

Private investigator Minky Woodcock becomes involved in an investigation of maverick genius and reclusive pigeon-fancier, Nikola Tesla, and discovers a horrifying conspiracy involving corrupt politicians and Nazis.

MS TREE VOL. 3: THE COLD DISH TP

Author(s): Max Allan Collins

Artist(s): Terry Beatty

SC • FC • 256pp • $24.99

On Sale September 8, 2021

Cover Artist(s): Claudia Caranfa

The black widow of detective fiction returns in this third volume of classic Ms Tree stories by the award-winning writer Max Allan Collins and artist Terry Beatty. Join Ms Michael Tree, the 6ft, 9mm-carrying private eye through her thrilling casebook following the death of her husband on their wedding night.

SCI-FI

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #9-12 SYD MEAD PACK

Writer: Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 32pp*4 • $17.99

On Sale June 2, 2021

COVER ARTIST: SYD MEAD

LIMITED TO 500 PACKS! – Collects four virgin variant exclusive covers by Syd Mead, concept artist for the Blade Runner Movies.

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #5

Writer: Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale June 30, 2021

Cover Artist(s): DANI STRIPS (CVR A), SYD MEAD (CVR B), ELDO YOSHIMIZU (CVR C) CLAUDIA IANNICIELLO (CVR D)

New Arc in the bestselling series based on Ridley Scott's Scifi Masterpiece. A fanatical army of super-human replicants have been laid siege to L. A. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader

Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves. BLADE RUNNER 2019 – WINNER OF THE 2020 SCRIBE AWARD FOR BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS TP

Writers: K. Perkins, Mellow Brown & Mike Johnson

Artist: Fernando Dagnino

SC • FC • 112pp • $17.99

On Sale August 18, 2021

COVER ARTIST: PIOTR KOWALSKI

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and Discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

A Tyrell Corporation scientist is DEAD – the victim of an apparent suicide.

But when LAPD Detective Cal is called in to investigate, he uncovers secret documents revealing a new kind of replicant and a conspiracy that could change the world.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods) plus Titan's bestselling Blade Runner 2019 co-writer MIKE JOHNSON.

Collects Blade Runner Origins #1-4

DOCTOR WHO: MISSY #3

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Roberta Ingranata

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale June 16, 2021

COVER ARTISTS: ABIGAIL LARSON (A), PHOTO COVER (B) CLAUDIA CARANFA (C)

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MASTER WITH A UNIQUE GRAPHIC NOVEL STARRING FAN-FAVORITE MISSY!

Missy's up to her old tricks, but this time she's not alone! How will the Doctor survive this latest maniacal plot in this special story celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Master?

FEATURES THE THIRD AND TWELFTH DOCTOR BATTLING THEIR

ICONIC NEMESIS! KEEP YOUR EYES OUT FOR OTHER TIME LORDS!

MAGAZINES

MARVEL COMICS – CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST 80 YEARS

SC • FC • 192pp • $19.99

On Sale June 29, 2021

A collector's edition celebrating the 80th anniversary of one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe!

Featuring covers, comic art, behind-the-scenes facts and information about the authors and artists who brought the legend to life!

Also available in Hardcover

HC • FC • 192pp • $29.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #203

SC • FC • 84pp • $9.99

On Sale June 8, 2021

MANDO MANIA – Explore the show's explosive success!

Journey behind-the-scenes to iconic, unexpected and sometimes run-of-the-mill Californian locations and sets where Star Wars was made.

Insider speaks to the producer of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, ROBERT WATTS.

BRAND NEW STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC FICTION!