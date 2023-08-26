Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: Alien Books, fairsquare, ninjak, november 2023, soliicts, valiant, x-o manowar

Valiant Cancels Ninjak & X-O Manowar, No News From Alien Books

Bleeding Cool has, all this year, every month, reported news on the one comic book that Valiant Entertainment was publishing each month.

Bleeding Cool has, all this year, every month, reported news on the one comic book that Valiant Entertainment was publishing each month. And for a while, it was X-O Manowar Unconquered by Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp, with five issues published in March, April, May, June and July. But then #6 was delayed and never came out. Ninjak Superkillers, long promised, by Jeff Parker, Mike Norton, Andrew Dalhouse and Dave Sharpe was also solicited, one issue a month, to begin in September. Now Diamond Comic Distributors has cancelled all listings for X-O Manowar Unconquered and Ninjak Superkillers, and in November, there is no Valiant listing at all.

Fairsquare Comics/Alien Books are meant to be taking over the publishing for Valiant Entertainment, but there is no sign in Fairsquare's November 2023 solicits and solicitations… not yet anyway. No sign of Valiant's Kickstartered Eternal Warrior either.

ZOMVIKINGS #2 (OF 2) CVR A FERREYRA (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

SEP231697

SEP231698 – ZOMVIKINGS #2 (OF 2) CVR B SMITH (MR) – 12.99

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A) Jok (CA) Juan Ferreyra

In the frozen land of the Vikings, a grim reality unfolds as the undead menace continues to spread. The bite of the zombies denies the fallen warriors their rightful entrance to Valhalla, the sacred realm of honored warriors. The honor of dying in battle is tainted, and a chilling question hangs in the air: How can King Knut and his people survive this relentless onslaught? Should they hunker down and attempt to endure the harsh season, or should they muster their courage and face an enemy that refuses to die?

In ZomVikings #2, Rodolfo Santullo (Far South) and Jok (In Hell We Fight) deliver another gripping chapter, blending elements of heroic Viking mythology with the ever-present threat of the undead. Prepare for intense battles, difficult choices, and a fight for survival against an enemy that knows no mercy!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

FAR SOUTH TP

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

JAN239291

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A / CA) Leandro Fernandez

Whatever the hell happens in the Far South stays in Far South!

Pimps, crooks and gauchos call it home even though it's dirty, greasy and violent. Welcome to a ruthless world where violence is the only love language. A Sin City-esque graphic novel brought to you by Leandro Fernandez (The Old Guard) and Argentinian best-selling novelist Rodolfo Santullo.

An arid and wild land, cut off from the world, populated by rustic men with hot blood and fond of alcohol. This is where the taciturn Montoya runs a bar. A bar where the worst scoundrels in the area come to settle their differences or talk about their setbacks. This book will immerse you in the merciless world through a series of short stories of jubilant violence in the ancient land of the Gauchos!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

THE TESLA INCIDENT THE HUNTSMAN #2 (OF 2) (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

SEP231700

(W) Matts (A / CA) Agustin Alessio

Part Two of the "The Tesla Incident" saga!

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled onslaught as The Huntsman explodes into its climactic crescendo! Brace yourself for the mind-bending second issue of this bloodcurdling slasher comic, where intrepid backpackers face their darkest terrors head-on, squaring off against the relentless beast that stalks their every move. Sanity teeters on the precipice of oblivion, reality crumbles like shattered glass, and our valiant heroes are thrust into a harrowing and twisted struggle for survival, where nightmares morph into bone-chilling realities!

Still illustrated by acclaimed artist Agustin Alessio (Captain America, Thor, Prometheus, Star Wars, Darth Vader, and Tomb Raider) and written by up-and-coming writer Matts!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!