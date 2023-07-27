Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: eternal warrior, kickstarter

Still No Sign Of Eternal Warrior Scorched Earth Hardcover From Valiant

In November 2021, Valiant Entertainment launched a Kickstarter for an Eternal Warrior: graphic novel, but there has been no sign of it.

In November 2021, Valiant Entertainment launched a Kickstarter for an Eternal Warrior: Scorched Earth hardcover graphic novel by Tres Dean, Alberto Taracido, Rain Beredo, Tom Napolitano and Gerald Parel , which was fully funded on day one. It raised $55,027 from 531 donors. The last update was on March this year when Valiant sent out digital copies. But of print copies, there have been no sign, and no Kickstarter update in four months.

Valiant, which was bought out by venture capital firm DMG, has become reduced to publishing one comic book a month after lockdown, have let go many members of staff with only a few remaining, seems to have walked away from an NFT investment, have left creators unpaid, people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward.

Former Valiant Entertainment Sales Communication Coordinator Cody White who joined in April last year, posted to a Facebook thread about just this very project, saying;

I joined the Valiant team after the Kickstarter campaign was fulfilled. The publishing team had nothing to do with the book except from minimal editorial work involved with actually executing the production of the story. Printing, production of the extras, shipping, that was all entirely on the DMG team, which is why it's still in limbo because nobody at DMG knows how to do any of that.

My understanding is that the biggest part of the failure is that they set the fulfillment ceiling far too low. By the time the publishing team was made aware of the issues, we were already on the verge of being late to fulfill. The creative team still hadn't been paid and the digital copy still hadn't been generated. We refused to put out the digital copy until the creative team had been paid. Once they were paid, I personally wrote the updates to announce that the digital would go out and helped set that up. We did what we could to help set up the extras but since we weren't in charge of the actual production, all we could do was advise. There was a hot and heavy push around February to get it done but even though we gave them all the information they asked for, no action was taken. The responsibility to fulfill still lies with DMG even after the Alien deal. Alien did not take this project on in the deal. Alien is interested in doing Kickstarters and have expressed concerns over the lack of fulfillment but they can't do anything about it and DMG doesn't seem in any sort of a hurry to fix it. The folks who could potentially help them get it done have either gone over to Alien or have been let go (like Travis and myself).

As for why do a Kickstarter in the first place, it was really just about diversifying the publishing modality as far as I understand it. It was meant to be a way to add bells and whistles to excite the fan base but if you don't actually set up the campaign to pay for those, you're just setting a plan for failure, which is kinda the standard for DMG. Total sh-t show.

Travis would be Valiant Director of Design and Production Travis Escarfullery who, on the same group, previously posted;

"So after almost 11 1/2 years at Valiant, I'm not moving forward with them. What bothers me the most is that Dan stiffed me on my severance. The guy has zero class and can care less about anything. Because I don't want anything to do with the brand, I'm selling off my books/merch at a discounted price. Oh, and anyone who bought into NFTs, I would probably consider your money gone and I can't forget about the Kickstarter. One thing is for sure, I'm not building an AR cover or explaining how it's done. Wait, is that thing even close to going to the printer along with its add-ons? Hmmm… It's sad that within 5 years Dan ran the company into the ground. They went from 7 books a month to 1. Pulled X-O for September to run Ninjak. Really screwed up with the NFTs thinking it was a money grab. Too much greed. Now a publisher, has to get another publisher to print their books. Oh X-O 4 has been sitting on the printers servers since May. I do wish the 3 people left good luck. Dan, your movie ideas a terrible and the fact you couldn't get anything done during the pandemic when the WORLD was consuming content speaks volumes."

X-O Manowar #4 was published on the 5th of July. #5 and #5 are both currently scheduled for the 23rd of August. Ninjak Superkillers #1 for the 20th of September and #2 for the 18th of October. The Alien Books titles have yet to be solicited. Valiant Entertainment has not replied to enquiries from Bleeding Cool.

