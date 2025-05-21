Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: bloodshot, shadowman, Valiant Beyond

Valiant Comics' August 2025 Solicits, Bloodshot & Tales Of Shadowman

Valiant Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations via IDW and Alien Books, Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot #1 and Valiant Beyond: Tales Of Shadowman #1

Article Summary Valiant Comics relaunches through IDW with August 2025 solicits distributed by Penguin Random House.

Alien Books brings Valiant Beyond, rebooting classic heroes for both long-time fans and new readers alike.

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot #1 debuts, featuring a new mission in Japan by creators Mantella and Furukawa.

Valiant Beyond: Tales of Shadowman #1 launches, exploring voodoo magic in New Orleans by Ampadu and Monjes.

From the new IDW August/September 2025 solicits and solicitations, the news that Alien Books – and thus Valiant – is being solicited through IDW, and thus part of the Penguin Random House distribution network to comic book stores, rather than just Diamond Comic Distributors, as Valiant was hit hard by their bankruptcy. And indeed, it looks like Diamond will no longer be an option at all anymore. Alien Books states;

ALIEN BOOKS HAS LANDED AT IDW!

We're thrilled to present Alien Books, the newest addition to the IDW catalog!

Kicking things off with a bang, they're introducing an ultra-accessible pathway into the realm of Valiant Comics with the all-new Valiant Beyond universe!

Readers will be introduced to daring and different versions of two of Valiant's most iconic characters: BLOODSHOT and SHADOWMAN, with two new #1 issues debuting this August, followed by X-O MANOWAR and HARBINGER in September!

Filled with mystery and intrigue while adding to the legendary lore of Valiant Comics, these new series are perfect for long-time fans and new readers interested in dynamic storytelling, incredible artwork, and comics that don't pull any punches. If you're a fan of superheroes, action, horror, and sci-fi, you're gonna want front-row seats for what's coming next to your pullbox! Welcome aboard, Alien Books. Let's get weird!

And with listings for two of the reboot Valiant Beyond titles, Bloodshot #1 and Tales Of The Shadowman #1.

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #1

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 73238818114800111

A NEW ERA OF SUPERHERO STORYTELLING! The Valiant Beyond line energizes superhero fans! A powerful drug sets Japan's underworld ablaze, and only Bloodshot can stop it. Mauro Mantella and Fernando Heinz Furukawa deliver a cutting-edge Bloodshot!

Story: Mauro Mantella | Art: Fernando Heinz Furukawa | Cover A: Rodolfo Migliari

*Additional Covers: B (Grego Wraparound Variant), C (Calero Connecting Variant), D (Furukawa Design Variant), E (Migliari Full Art), F (Grego Wraparound Full Art), G (Calero Connecting Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #1

On Sale August 2025 | 32 PGS | $4.99 | UPC 73238818124700111

THE NEW ERA OF VALIANT COMICS CONTINUES! New Orleans, the magic capital, is protected by a Voodoo-trained detective. When a monster threatens peace, she summons Shadowman! AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes (Shadowman: Soul Eaters) unveil his secrets in this Valiant Beyond must-read!

Story: AJ Ampadu | Art: Sergio Monjes | Cover A: Damian Connelly

*Additional Covers: B (Rachlin), C (Calero Connecting Variant), D (Ponce Design Variant), E (Connelly Full Art), F (Rachlin Full Art), G (Calero Connecting Full Art)

