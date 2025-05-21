Penguin Random House Pulls Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Out Of Diamond

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond, Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House pulls Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, Valiant, Dstlry and TokyoPOP out of Diamond Comic Distributors for retailers

In recent years, DC Comics and Image Comics went exclusive with Lunar Distribution, and Marvel, Dark Horse and IDW went exclusive with Penguin Random House for distribution to the direct market of comic book stores. However, aside from DC, they all allowed former direct market monopoly Diamond Comic Distributors to sub-distribute from Lunar and PRH to comic book stores who still preferred to deal with Diamond. Indeed, I am told that around 15-30% of direct market retailer orders for those publishers were still through Diamond, even though they were cheaper elsewhere. Earlier this year, Image Comics pulled out entirely from Diamond as well as DC, as Diamond declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But now, as Ad Populum has bought Diamond, and is beginning to make layoffs as they merge their companies together, Penguin Random House has dropped the other shoe. In a letter sent to retailers, they state;

"Penguin Random House would like to thank Diamond for their partnership and for their contributions to the marketplace. Going forward, all Penguin Random House sales into the US Direct Market will be handled by our in-house sales team. We are announcing the following transition plan for US Direct Market retailers serviced by Diamond Comics: Diamond's last FOC for all Penguin Random House product to US retailers will be May 26th.

The last on sale date for new product shipping through Diamond to US retailers will be June 25th. "Retailers with questions about an existing Diamond order should reach out to Diamond directly. Existing accounts can continue to order directly from Penguin Random House. Retailers interested in opening a new account can contact us at ComicMarketUS@penguinrandomhouse.com. Best, – Your PRH Direct Market Sales Team"

So that's it. Retailers can no longer order Marvel, Dark Horse or IDW through Diamond Comic Distributors. Or TokyoPOP, Boom Studios or Dstlry, for that matter. It's Penguin Random House only. How this affects Diamond UK, being bought by Universal Distribution, I don't know, as they had a carve-out deal to distribute all the publishers, aside from Mad Cave and TwoMorrow, into the UK. But, it seems that the agreed bankruptcy purchase of Diamond has kicked everything off again…

It may be worth remembering that before Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Penguin Random House were in the hole to Diamond for nine million dollars…

