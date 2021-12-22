Valiant Launches New ArmorClads Comic – But Who is JJ O'Connor?

Armorclads is a new Valiant Entertainment comic book series launching in March 2022 created by JJ O'Connor, Brian Buccellato, and Manuel Garcia. This is the first brand new comic book that Valiant has solicited since the pandemic shut down two years ago.

No idea who JJ O'Connor is, and no one on the Valiant Discord where this was announced seems to either, but Brian Buccellato is well known as both a writer and colourist, working on titles such as Injustice: Gods Among Us, The Flash, Exterminators, Witchblade, Hellblazer, Ghost Rider and Batman. Manuel Garcia is an artist best known for Mystique, Bloodshot, Noble, Fantastic Four, Checkmate, Captain Midnight, Countdown and Spider-Man. But JJ O#Connor si, at this moment, unknown. And Valiant isn't replying to press queries as to who he might be. If you know JJ – or even if you are JJ – please do get in touch, We'd love to hear from you.

ARMORCLADS #1

Written by JJ O'Connor and Brian Buccellato

Art by Manuel Garcia

Colors by Rex Lokus

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Cover A by Bagus Hutomo

Cover B by Marco Mastrazzo

Spot Color Variant by Bagus Hutomo

Preorder Cover by Kael Ngu

1/250 Distressed Metal Variant by Livio Romandelli

On sale 3/23/22

Available for preorder now

A BRAND NEW CORNER OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE In a different solar system, advanced mechs known as Armorclads fight wars and build worlds. Genetically engineered workers on Xeru use construction-class mechs to mine a valuable mineral called The Pure. When one of their own is killed and their world is thrown into chaos, the workers defy their oppressors… and may discover a mystery dating back centuries that could change the world – as long as they band together.

Join the battle to restore the flame of honor, justice and order. ARMORCLADS introduces a grand sci-fi rebellion waged with advanced mechs, promising to uncover long buried secrets of the Valiant Universe and fulfill a destiny defined by legacy. ARMORCLADS is a blockbuster series about the everyday champion. The highly anticipated Year of Valiant delivers the first new launch with ARMORCLADS #1 set to release on March 23rd, 2022 created by JJ O'Connor and co-written by O'Connor and Brian Buccallato, with cinematic art by Manuel Garcia, colors by Rex Lokus and letters by Dave Sharpe, featuring covers by Bagus Hutomo, Kael Ngu and Marco Mastrazzo. To learn about ARMORCLADS, the future of the Valiant Universe introducing the groundbreaking metaverse and so much more, join the official Valiant Discord today!

