Damian Connelly's Blood, Love, Ghosts & A Deadly Spell From Fairsquare

Damian Connelly is the creator of Behemoth/Sumerian's You Promised My Darkness and Nobody's Girl has a new project, Blood, Love Ghosts & A Deadly Spell #1, but this time from Fairsquare. As well as a collection of the work of Ariel Olivetti and more, in Fairsquare's April 2023 solicits and solicitations.

BLOOD LOVE GHOST AND A DEADLY SPELL #1 CVR A

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

FEB231410

FEB231411 – BLOOD LOVE GHOST AND A DEADLY SPELL #1 CVR B – 9.99

FEB231412 – BLOOD LOVE GHOST AND A DEADLY SPELL #1 CVR C – 9.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

Off of the huge successes of his previous comics, You Promised me Darkness and Follow me Into Darkness, here's a little gem Damian Connelly saved for last…

"Blood, Love, Ghosts, and a Deadly Spell" is a dark, atmospheric 64 page volume filled with horrific tales from the inimitable mind of Damian Connelly, author of the best-selling hits "You Promised Me Darkness" and "Follow Me into Darkness". The book contains four never-seen-before self-contained horror short stories and an illustrated poem that will terrify, unsettle, and astonish. In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 SRP: 9.99

ART OF ARIEL OLIVETTI TP

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

FEB231407

(W) Ariel Olivetti (A / CA) Ariel Olivetti

The maestro is in the house! The Best Artwork from a stunning Career in Comics Collected in an All-New Art Book. The first release from the All-New All-Different label: ALIEN BOOKS!

Superstar artist Ariel Olivetti has worked with American publishers such as Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse, BOOM Studios, and more for over 25 years. Olivetti has drawn characters such as Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, Venom, Cable, Space Ghost, and others, and he collected the best pieces that he's ever done throughout his career into a new art book for comic book fans around the world: The Art of Ariel Olivetti. The book is curated by Olivetti himself, who selected all the sketches, covers and pages, with never-before-seen material and commentaries on his most beloved work. In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 24.99

ART OF ARIEL OLIVETTI HC

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 29.99

CLASSIFIED SECRETS & LIES TP

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

FEB231413

Triple Threat! Three Spy/Thriller stories.

One collection: Modern pulp style! Collecting the first two stories published in 2022 in the CLASSIFIED collection, plus a bonus tale! Get ready to jump on a ride full of revelations, treasons, and deceit.

Opening the volume, JAEGER, from fan favorite creator Ibrahim Moustafa, a cold war spy thriller pitting a newly appointed MI6 agent against a former Nazi who happens to be his torturer during World War 2!

Next up is THE BLACK BOX. Brought to you by Fabrice Sapolsky and the late Tom Lyle, this unique tale follows Uli Troy, a historian working at the secret White House Storage facility who stumbles upon one of the most explosive secrets American Presidents have managed to keep under wraps: a music box, which stayed in the Oval Office for 200 years and recorded every conversation in the room, unbeknownst to any soul!

Bonus: THE RED CEDAR! A Lebanon based revenge/ vigilante story from Izzy Salhani and Cem Vural. Don't sleep on this one or you may regret it. In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 25

PHOTONIK MAN OF LIGHT #2 CVR A TOTA

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

FEB231414

FEB231415 – PHOTONIK MAN OF LIGHT #2 CVR B SAPOLSKY – 12.99

(W) Ciro Tota (A / CA) Ciro Tota

Light vs Darkness? Yes. But isn't darkness lying in all of us, including our heroes?

The fight against the Minotaur concludes here and with it, the first story arc of Photonik Man of Light. Get to know more about Dr Ziegel, Tom Thumb and Thaddeus Tanterhook aka Photonik. Will the hero walk out of this adventure unshattered? Or will the Power of Light consume him? You haven't discovered Photonik yet? Give in now. This is THE feelgood comic book of the year.

This issue comes with covers from series creator Ciro Tota and FairSquare Comics honcho Fabrice Sapolsky (Intertwined, Classified: The Black Box and Spider-Man Noir).

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 SRP: 12.99