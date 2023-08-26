Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, Hexpaw, november 2023, Solicits, Valley Of Death

Valley Of Death & Hexpaw in Blood Moon Comics November 2023 Solicits

Blood Moon Comics are launching The Valley of Death #1, Haunted House: A Love Story #1, and Hexpaw: Left Paw Of The Devil #1.

Blood Moon Comics are launching Blood Moon CEO Keith Rommel and Wolfgang Schwandt's The Valley of Death #1, Winston Gambro's Haunted House: A Love Story #1, Trevor Markwart's Hexpaw: Left Paw Of The Devil #1, which is such a great title I want to have its babies, and a Loup Garou one-shot by Jon McCarthy and Ron Joseph.

VALLEY OF DEATH #1 CVR A WOLFGANG SCHWANDT WRAPAROUND (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231532

SEP231533 – VALLEY OF DEATH #1 CVR B NAHUEL SB (MR) – 4.99

SEP231534 – VALLEY OF DEATH #1 CVR C NAHUEL SB VIRGIN VAR (MR) – 4.99

SEP231535 – VALLEY OF DEATH #1 CVR D JONNUEL ORTEGA (MR) – 4.99

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

Leo is in a darkened forest, running from a group of stranger's that are chasing him. He doesn't know how he got in the forest, or why he's being pursued so aggressively. When he happens upon a cabin in the woods, he's desperate to get inside. But when he finally gains access, he begins to wonder if he was better off outside. An Usher of the Dead story.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HAUNTED HOUSE LOVE STORY #1 (OF 6)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231513

(W) Winston Gambro (A / CA) Winston Gambro

A tale of loss, horror, and overcoming grief. A sentient house falls in love with its architect and sole occupant, but soon the architect falls for someone else and the house seeks vengeance.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HEXPAW LEFT PAW OF DEVIL #1 CVR A MARKWART

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231514

SEP231515 – HEXPAW LEFT PAW OF DEVIL #1 CVR B MARKWART – 4.99

(W) Trevor Markwart (A / CA) Trevor Markwart

Colt Brass is Hexpaw, master thief and Steve McQueen fanboy. When aroused he trans-forms into a savage six foot black cat and robs from the rich and evil. Doing the arousing is his mastermind partner in crime, the witch Ms. Blunderbuss.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LOUP GAROU ONESHOT

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231516

(W) Jon McCarthy (A / CA) Ron Joseph

A down-and-out cameraman takes a job filming a hit reality show deep in the Louisiana swampland. As the full moon rises on the bayou, a beast awakens. Loup Garou is a one-shot horror story from the creative team behind the 2022 fan-favorite comic series, Endangered.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THE ACCURSED #2 (OF 4) CVR B DAVID CAMESCASSE (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231506

SEP231505 – THE ACCURSED #2 (OF 4) CVR A JUAN SANTIAGO (MR) – 4.99

(W) Mark Fenton (A / CA) David Camescasse

It's a trip back in time as we follow the adventures of MARILYN STARKINGS?? That's right, Olivia's mom swings into action against as someone has set the Kraken loose. Je-remy has a change of heart about his decision to leave Olivia and prepares to face his fears in the sewers below.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GRIT N GEARS WAR BETWEEN DAMES ONESHOT CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231507

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

Reeling from the battle of Steam's Eddy and the loss of their leader, tracker Rosey May is left to pick up the pieces of the Clandestine Nation automatons. But when an overseas company arrives with their own formidable automaton to hunt down her kind, Rosey will need to lock, load and get ready for war. Bagged with a limited edition collector's card!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRIT N GEARS WAR BETWEEN DAMES ONESHOT CVR A NAYLA AGUIRRE

GUNBREED #5 (OF 5) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ & JUAN GUTIERREZ

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231509

SEP231510 – GUNBREED #5 (OF 5) CVR B LUIS S RAMOS – 4.99

SEP231511 – GUNBREED #5 (OF 5) CVR C HERNAN GONZALEZ – 4.99

SEP231512 – GUNBREED #5 (OF 5) CVR D LUIS S RAMOS FOIL – 3.99

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Nahuel Sb, Nicolas Giacondino (CA) Hernan Gonzalez, Juan Gutierrez

The shadow of dead Apaches and the angel of death loom over Powder Cain in "Shadow Shaker." Meanwhile, after an unprecedented attack and the return of an unexpected ally, Powder Cain makes a decision that will take him to the gates of Hell in "Rattle and Hellfire."

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MUNDUS TENEBRAS #2 (OF 3) CVR A NICOLAS NIETO (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231517

SEP231518 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #2 (OF 3) CVR B NICOLAS NIETO (MR) – 4.99

SEP231519 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #2 (OF 3) CVR C DOLORES ALCATENA (MR) – 4.99

SEP231520 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #2 (OF 3) CVR D MONICA MELO (MR) – 4.99

SEP231521 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #2 (OF 3) CVR E MATIAS DE VINCENZO (MR) – 4.99

(W) Pablo Stanisci (A / CA) Nicolas Nieto

There is no going back for Father David. Ursula, the succubus, opened a gate of forbidden knowledge beyond her imagination. What will David do now with that knowledge? Is he prepared for the consequences? Are you ready, my dear reader, for what comes next?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SAVAGE PULP #1 CVR A JORGE ZEVALLOS AND JASEN SMITH

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231522

SEP231523 – SAVAGE PULP #1 CVR B JORGE ZEVALLOS AND JASEN SMITH – 4.99

(W) Jorge Zevallos (A / CA) Jorge Zevallos

The "Big Apple." A metropolis masked by a beautiful red veneer of good fortune. It covers the grotesque well. Secrets, deep seeded vices. An ethereal graveyard buried with the naive dreams of those who fell prey to its deception, and took a bite. Order is decomposing. Its remnants are barely visible, and the climate has become wilder. On one of the hottest days on record, a lonely man who lives a banal life contemplates in routine existential fashion. To no avail, no revolution of the mind. He is but one man, a random pawn in a game. But the game of life is a game nonetheless, with winners and losers. Little does he know, a new hand is about to be dealt. The slings and arrows of fate have pointed in his direction. Ready to strike with great fervor. And the reaper, always eager to collect. Like a thief, in the night.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SIMON SAYZ #3 (OF 12) CVR A MEUTH

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231524

SEP231525 – SIMON SAYZ #3 (OF 12) CVR B MEUTH – 4.99

SEP231526 – SIMON SAYZ #3 (OF 12) CVR C MEUTH – 4.99

SEP231527 – SIMON SAYZ #3 (OF 12) CVR D MEUTH – 4.99

(W) Jeff Meuth (A / CA) Jeff Meuth

There is an impending war looming and Symon is right in the middle of it! But what does Symon say? After all, it's only the voice in his head…

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TOXX #5 CVR A BRIAN DEMAREST

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP231528

SEP231529 – TOXX #5 CVR B BENJAMIN WORRELL – 4.99

SEP231530 – TOXX #5 CVR C ALESSANDRO (ALEX) AMORUSO – 4.99

SEP231531 – TOXX #5 CVR D BUGRA BATUHAN BERAH – 4.99

(W) Eric Palicki, Evan Carothers (A) Ben Worrell (CA) Brian Demarest

With her friends now dead, Claire must flee westward and avoid roving bands of mutant hunters as her lost journal ignites a new rebellion back home in Tainer Town.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

