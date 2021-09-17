Vampirella/Dracula/Evil Ernie in Dynamite's December 2021 Solicits

The unholy union of Vampirella/Dracula and the return of Evil Ernie lead Dynamite Entertainment's solicits and solicitations for December 2021, as Dynamite also offer some of their crowdfunded incentives direct to comic book stores as well. Time to check the small print… as well as the usual Jennifer Blood, Dejah Thoris, Red Sonja, Nyx, and more…

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT210427

OCT210428 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR B BESCH – 3.99

OCT210429 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR C MAER – 3.99

OCT210430 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR D EOM – 3.99

OCT210431 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR E HUGHES – 3.99

OCT210432 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR F COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210433 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

OCT210434 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV HILDEBRANDT – 3.99

OCT210435 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO TIN – 3.99

OCT210436 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR J 20 COPY INCV EOM B&W – 3.99

OCT210437 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR K 25 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

OCT210438 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR L 30 COPY INCV EOM VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210439 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR M 40 COPY INCV BESCH VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210440 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR N 50 COPY INCV PARRILLO TIN – 3.99

OCT210441 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR O PRIEST SGN ATLAS ED – 49.99

OCT210442 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR P HUGHES METAL PREMIUM – 100

OCT210443 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR Q PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210444 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR R HUGHES LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210445 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 CVR S MAER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The honeymoon begins! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. Join us for this new series debut by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR A BOOTH

DYNAMITE

OCT210473

OCT210474 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR B SUYDAM – 3.99

OCT210475 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR C BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

OCT210476 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BOOTH B&W INCV – 3.99

OCT210477 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR E 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

OCT210478 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV BOOTH VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210479 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR G LOBDELL SIGN ATLAS ED – 49.99

OCT210480 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR H BOOTH METAL PREMIUM – 100

OCT210481 – EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR I SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Brett Booth

Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents an all-new Evil Ernie #1, written by Scott Lobdell and illustrated by Ariel Medel! Featuring two amazing covers: The King of the Undead — Arthur Suydam and amazing superhero artist Brett (Titans) Booth!

After ERNEST GLECKMAN is mortally wounded, he discovers he must "pay down his new lease on life" by serving as a part time fixer for a death cult. Each time he manifests his dark side as EVIL ERNIE it becomes harder to maintain his tenuous grip on his inherently good humanity.

ERNEST GLECKMAN is a good kid with exceptional grades in his senior year at college…his only quirk is the rock band he sings in every Saturday night. He enjoys the rock esthetic and "dressing the role" if not acting like a nihilistic punk.

All that is changed when he assumes the role of… EVIL ERNIE who is the polar opposite of ERNEST. ERNIE is vicious and cruel and sadistic as he employs all manner of torture or murder (or oft-times both!) against his targets.

ERNEST is stable, good, focused. ERNIE is a chaotic, evil, anarchist.

Evil Ernie first appeared in December 1991! Celebrate 30 years of CHAOS!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT210482

OCT210483 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR B BESCH – 3.99

OCT210484 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

OCT210485 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR D LINSNER – 3.99

OCT210486 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210487 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LI ORIG – 3.99

OCT210488 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR G 20 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

OCT210489 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR H 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 3.99

OCT210490 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR I 30 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

OCT210491 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210492 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR K BESCH LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210493 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR L SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210494 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #2 CVR M LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Queen of the Jungle Returns! Featuring an all-star creative team and the most amazing roster of cover artists this side of the jungle! The thrilling adventures combines the classic elements of the legendary character along with a modern sensibility that will make it the perfect debut for fans new and old! And lookit those covers: Linsner! Parillo! Besch! Suydam! Cosplay!

Sheena has entered the MegaPark – under the watchful eye of her keeps at Cardwell Industries – in search of her animal friends and the mysterious beast wreaking havoc in the man-made jungle, but what she's discovered threatens to destroy her very world!

Jurassic Park meets Predator meets The Hunger Games. Sheena is Queen of all.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NYX #2 CVR A BESCH

DYNAMITE

OCT210495

OCT210496 – NYX #2 CVR B DAGNINO – 3.99

OCT210497 – NYX #2 CVR C VIGONTE – 3.99

OCT210498 – NYX #2 CVR D MATTEONI – 3.99

OCT210499 – NYX #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV MATTEONI B&W – 3.99

OCT210500 – NYX #2 CVR F 20 COPY INCV VIGONTE VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210501 – NYX #2 CVR G 25 COPY INCV DAGNINO VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210502 – NYX #2 CVR H 30 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

OCT210503 – NYX #2 CVR I BESCH LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Rose Besch

Nyx journeys to the realm of her father, the Mad God Chaos, to demand answers about herself and her bloodline. True to form, they converse the only way the know how–through viciousness and violence! But the shocking revelations Nyx uncovers aren't anywhere close to what she expected and fir that matter, neither is dad! What she learns will change Nyx forever…if her supremely powerful and supremely insane father doesn't kill her first!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SKY CAPTAIN & ART OF TOMORROW HC DLX ED

DYNAMITE

OCT210504

(W) Kevin Conran (A / CA) Kevin Conran

SKY CAPTAIN & THE WORLD OF TOMORROW burst into the sky and onto theater screens in 2004. With it came groundbreaking methods and techniques that would change the way movies were made.

The real story behind the film began many years earlier and in Kevin Conran's Art of Sky Captain & The World of Tomorrow, fans will be treated to behind-the-scenes stories marking the movie's unique journey to the screen.

As the first of its kind, this landmark film embraced the look and feel of the old serials even as it pushed the boundaries of modern filmmaking technology. The film would inspire a whole new generation of creators eager to adopt its innovative techniques-techniques that are now commonplace in every studio in Hollywood and around the world.

Deluxe Edition Includes

Cover – Leather graining. Stamp gold foil logo

Slipcase – 4 color with spot gloss, satin coated, front logo/spine title to be debossed with stamped gold (two levels)

Bonus Materials (for deluxe edition only, 1,000 copies)

1. Blueprint mini poster – 4c, 8.5" x 11".

2. Letter (with corresponding envelope)

3. Envelope to go with letter

4. Membership card double sided

5. Limited 8" x 10" Edition Art Print

7. 4c embroidered patch

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 99.99

ARTGERM VAMPIRELLA COLL B&W BUST

DYNAMITE

OCT210505

(A) Stanley Lau

There will be blood when Artgerm gets a hold of Vampirella! Based on his haunting cover to Vampirella #2, this 7.5" tall resin bust is Dynamite's most unique rendering of Vampi to date, provided by veteran sculptor, Steve Kiwus. This very limited edition bust is meticulously hand-painted right down to the bloody "outfit" and sits upon a chilling and detailed bed of three-dimensional skulls all the way around. This will be one of the most exceptionally striking Vampirella collectibles you'll ever own but get it now before she vanishes into the darkness for good!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 149.99

PATHFINDER SEONI SPELLCASTING AP STATUE

DYNAMITE

OCT210506

Limited to 49 units. The world of Pathfinder comes to life in this stunning, hand-painted, collectible statue of the renown sorcerer, Seoni. Highly-detailed from head-to-toe, and standing just over 12" tall, this quality, resin figure features removable spell effect, and intricate tattoo and clothing reproduction. Fans have never been offered a Seoni like this before, and this extremely limited run means it may never be offered again!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 225

ELVIRA VINCENT PRICE #1 CROWDFUNDER EXC VIRGIN HOLO FOIL CVR

DYNAMITE

OCT210507

(CA) Juan Samu

Super-Limited to 25 copies of 66 copies ever produced with a rare Juan Samu Holo-Foil cover! The two titans of horror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time! Dynamite Entertainment Proudly Presents… Elvira Meets Vincent Price!

Elvira is back, with her most historic AND greatest costar ever! The ghost of Vincent Price is a spirit with a mission, and only the Mistress of the Dark can help! The Apocalypse is coming, and it's going to be live-streamed for binge-watching, but a long-lost movie can save the world… if only the movie star specter and the horror hostess with the mostest can find it in time! Thrills, chills, and all sorts of terrible puns!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 200

RED SONJA #1 PARRILLO CROWDFUNDER EXC B&W CVR

DYNAMITE

OCT210508

(CA) Lucio Parrillo

This amazing cover by the amazingly talented Lucio Parillo, adorns a special commemorative printing of Dynamite's first Red Sonja #1 comic written by Michael Avon Oeming and Mike Carey and illustrated by Mel Rubi!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 50

RED SONJA #13 CHO CROWDFUNDER EXC VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

OCT210509

(CA) Frank Cho

RED SONJA, The "She-Devil with a Sword" is in the middle of a red-hot run and Dynamite is thrilled and honored to work with the master himself – Frank Cho – to offer fans this limited edition Virgin cover featuring his incredible image of the fiery warrior adorning issue #13 which marks the next chapter in Red Sonja's adventure to stop a world conqueror and his fatal prophecy while trying to maintain rule over a homeland set for decimation!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 50

JIM BALENT CLASSIC RED SONJA LINE ART CVR

DYNAMITE

OCT210510

(CA) Jim Balent

This limited edition Red Sonja special cover by fan-favorite superstar, Jim Balent is an homage to the classic Bruce Jones and Frank Thorne story "Eyes of the Gorgon" from the legendary "Marvel Feature #4 – She Devil with a Sword". This special issue also includes the classic story "The Day of the Sword" written by Roy Thomas and Doug Moench and illustrated by Howard Chaykin.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 50

VAMPIRELLA #1 GOLIGHTLY CROWDFUNDER EXC CVR

DYNAMITE

OCT210511

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Holly Golightly

Special exclusive "Magazine-Sized" edition Vampirella cover by fan-favorite painter, Holly Golightly! Read where it all began in this special issue featuring several classic Vampirella tales from the original "Vampirella Magazine" including her origin story and faithful reproduction of original ads and info pages!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 100

VAMPIRELLA GOLIGHTLY CROWDFUNDER EXC GOLD COIN

DYNAMITE

OCT210512

"Offered for the first time to the direct market, this special Vampirella coin is masterfully rendered by fan favorite super-star, Holly Golightly! Produced using a revolutionary, highest-quality colorization technique on an authentic U.S. John F. Kennedy Half-Dollar, each plated in genuine 24-karat gold, these commemorative coins each come with a full-color Certificate of Authenticity and a protective acrylic coin capsule.

Holly Golightly entered the comics industry in the 1990's under the pen name Fauve, doing work for Carnal Comics. Golightly's highly regarded work has appeared in Nightmare Theatre for CHAOS! Comics, Sabrina for Archie Comics and her creator-owned Vampfire and School Bites and Vampirella for DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT."

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 29.99

ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

OCT210513

OCT210514 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR B SUYDAM – 3.99

OCT210515 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR C YOON – 3.99

OCT210516 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR D SAYGER – 3.99

OCT210517 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

OCT210518 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV SAYGER B&W – 3.99

OCT210519 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

OCT210520 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV MATTINA B&W – 3.99

OCT210521 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR I SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210522 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR J SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210523 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #4 CVR L MATTINA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Tom Garcia (CA) Francesco Mattina

It's 1979 and Ash is on the trail of the Necronomicon in the Big Apple. His adventures have led him many places, most of which unleashing horror after horror upon our dim-witted hero. But, here, at the height of the 70s, is Ash prepared to face what lurks behind the doors of… Studio 54?

The mayhem continues by Rodney Barnes and Tom Garcia and an undead who's-who of cover artists: Mattina! Suydam! Yoon! Sayger!

Did you know: Prior to the rise of mankind, Deadites had free reign over the Earth, making up a large portion of the world's population.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BARBARELLA #6 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT210524

OCT210525 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR B CHEW – 3.99

OCT210526 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR C COHEN – 3.99

OCT210527 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR D KIRCHNER – 3.99

OCT210528 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210529 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 3.99

OCT210530 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR G 15 COPY INCV KROME ORIG – 3.99

OCT210531 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COHEN B&W – 3.99

OCT210532 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR I 25 COPY INCV CHEW B&W – 3.99

OCT210533 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210534 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR K CHEW LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210535 – BARBARELLA #6 CVR L COHEN LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

She is known only as "the Lady." Her identity, her origins, even her rise to power, are shrouded in utter mystery. And make no mistake, that's purely intentional. That she rules increasingly larger portions of the galaxy with an iron grip and a wave of fear is not remotely in question. Why she wants to wipe out every human is. And why Barbarella is targeted to be the first and most important human to die is the deadliest question of all!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT210536

OCT210537 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

OCT210538 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR C MIRACOLO – 3.99

OCT210539 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210540 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR E 10 COPY INCV MI – 3.99

OCT210541 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR F 15 COPY INCV PA – 3.99

OCT210542 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR G 20 COPY INCV CO – 3.99

OCT210543 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LI – 3.99

OCT210544 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR I PARRILLO LTD VI – 50

OCT210545 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #6 CVR J LINSNER LTD VIR – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

FINAL PULSE-POUNDING ISSUE! Dejah and John's ultimate battle with the Longborn causes shockwaves that will change Mars for all time! Will the planet be saved? Can the star-crossed lovers stay together despite the impossible odds?

The epic continues, from DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

OCT210546

OCT210547 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

OCT210548 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR C CELINA – 3.99

OCT210549 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR D CHO – 3.99

OCT210550 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210551 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COHEN TRADE DRESS – 3.99

OCT210552 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR G 15 COPY INCV CONNER B&W – 3.99

OCT210553 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210554 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

OCT210555 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR J 30 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210556 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR K CONNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210557 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR L LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210558 – INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #7 CVR M CELINA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Sonja looks like she will need all the help she can get as she tests her skills of survival in a Godless place where only the strongest survive.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

JAMES BOND HIMEROS #3 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

OCT210559

OCT210560 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #3 CVR B GUICE – 3.99

OCT210561 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA B&W – 3.99

OCT210562 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #3 CVR D FRANCAVILLA LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210563 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #3 CVR E GUICE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Francesco Francavilla

James Bond continues to unravel the horror he's uncovered as he makes his way to the center of it all – Wilhelm's island – with the reluctant Sarah Richmond in tow. All the while: Kino continues to stalk the pair, awaiting his moment to strike!

Featuring two amazing covers: Francesco Francavilla and the legendary Jackson Guice!

Did you know: Ian Fleming was a well-known as a book collector. He founded The Book Collector the same year he published Casino Royale.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR A PARRILLO (MR)

DYNAMITE

OCT210564

OCT210565 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR B LINSNER (MR) – 3.99

OCT210566 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR C LI (MR) – 3.99

OCT210567 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR D YOON (MR) – 3.99

OCT210568 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR E COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

OCT210569 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT (MR) – 3.99

OCT210570 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W (MR) – 3.99

OCT210571 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

OCT210572 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LI VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

OCT210573 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

OCT210574 – JENNIFER BLOOD #3 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Mafia dons of the criminal-run town of Bountiful have gathered together for their annual Hunt, pitting East Coast mob against West Coast mob to see who can track down the most innocents in an abandoned army base. Except a third player has entered this year's competition: Jennifer Blood, and she plays for keeps! Assassin Giulietta Romeo at last comes face to face with her elusive prey!

By FRED VAN LENTE (Wolverine) and VINCENZO FEDERICI (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

OCT210575

OCT210576 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR B SAYGER – 3.99

OCT210577 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR C SEELEY – 3.99

OCT210578 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR D CELOR – 3.99

OCT210579 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR E PHOTO – 3.99

OCT210580 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE B&W LINE AR – 3.99

OCT210581 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SAYGER B&W LINE – 3.99

OCT210582 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV SEELEY B&W LINE – 3.99

OCT210583 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR I 30 COPY INCV LEE B&W LINE AR – 3.99

OCT210584 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR J SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210585 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #4 CVR K LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ian Edginton (A) Celor (CA) Jae Lee

This is it! The explosive conclusion to the craziest KISS adventure Dynamite has ever published! Facing Kaiju and Uzumaki style horror, the band finally are pitted against the mastermind of it all, and the man who holds their rock and roll fate in his hands – Darius Cho!

Led by Jae Lee, this issue also features amazing covers by Tim Seeley, Series artist Celor and another glorious photo of the bad itself – KISS!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

OCT210586

OCT210587 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR B ANACLETO – 3.99

OCT210588 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

OCT210589 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR D DURSO – 3.99

OCT210590 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210591 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO B&W – 3.99

OCT210592 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV DURSO VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210593 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

OCT210594 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR I ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210595 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR J ANACLETO LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210596 – RED SONJA (2021) #4 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MOTHER, PART FOUR. The marauders of Shezem will have their blood. They will capture the She-Devil and the young Sitha, whose power has become extraordinary. Sitha's revenge will manifest in ways that not even Red Sonja will be able to contain…

The ongoing adventures continue, from MIRKA ANDOLFO (Sweet Paprika) and GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Sacred Six)!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT210597

OCT210598 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR B SWAY – 4.99

OCT210599 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR C LEE – 4.99

OCT210600 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR D COSPLAY – 4.99

OCT210601 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TIN – 4.99

OCT210602 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV SWAY B&W LIN – 4.99

OCT210603 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRG – 4.99

OCT210604 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR H 30 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 4.99

OCT210605 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR I PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210606 – RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #5 CVR J LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Oliver Gerlach, Ron Marz, Tieri, Frank (A) Emiliana Pinna, Alex Moore, Lee Ferguson (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The greatest tales, the best creators, brought to you in beautiful black, white and red! RON MARZ and EMILIANA PINNA push Sonja to her limits! ALEX MOORE presents a cascading adventure of the seas most high! And FRANK TIERI and LEE FERGUSON will take you on a journey into darkness seen by none who've lived to tell the tale…

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 4.99

PURGATORI #3 CVR A FUSO

DYNAMITE

OCT210607

OCT210608 – PURGATORI #3 CVR B PAGULAYAN – 3.99

OCT210609 – PURGATORI #3 CVR C FOX – 3.99

OCT210610 – PURGATORI #3 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210611 – PURGATORI #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PAGULAYAN B&W – 3.99

OCT210612 – PURGATORI #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FOX B&W – 3.99

OCT210613 – PURGATORI #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV FOX VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210614 – PURGATORI #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV PAGULAYAN VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210615 – PURGATORI #3 CVR I FUSO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Antonio Fuso

Purgatori on the Nile! It's time for a game of crocodile-and-mouse in Africa with the coven of Purgatori's least favorite witches, and the river's going to run red with someone's blood. Purgi knows that killing her enemies isn't a problem — it's what they're doing to her mind after they're dead that might very well destroy her. Maybe there really is no way for her to win this fight. Maybe it's time to change the rules of the game.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR A MUSABEKOV

DYNAMITE

OCT210616

OCT210617 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

OCT210618 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR C SANAPO – 3.99

OCT210619 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR D HETRICK – 3.99

OCT210620 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210621 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SEGOVIA LINE ART – 3.99

OCT210622 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

OCT210623 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV HETRICK B&W – 3.99

OCT210624 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR I 25 COPY INCV SANAPO LINE ART – 3.99

OCT210625 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR J MUSABEKOV VIRGIN LTD – 50

OCT210626 – VAMPIVERSE #4 CVR K HETRICK LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Madibek Musabekov

New Vampirellas abound as our thrilling saga wends through time, space, and everything in between!. Vampirella, Book, Baby Prague, Lilith, and The Vamp are fighting for their lives in a most inhospitable place from long, long ago. And with a new reality comes a new Vampirella! Introducing… Vamp-Por, the Vampirella from the dawn of time with dark secrets of her own, and Futurella, the Sci-Fi Vampirella hellbent on helping save the Fabric of reality created by the Artist. But has Bloodwing finally gained the upper hand in her quest to reshape all existence in her twisted image?

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT210627

OCT210628 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR B OLIVER – 3.99

OCT210629 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR C SEGOVIA – 3.99

OCT210630 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

OCT210631 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SEGOVIA VIRGI – 3.99

OCT210632 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR F 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGI – 3.99

OCT210633 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR G 25 COPY INCV OLIVER B&W – 3.99

OCT210634 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR H 30 COPY INCV OLIVER TINT – 3.99

OCT210635 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR I PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

OCT210636 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR J OLIVER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The end of Vengeance has arrived! Tom Sniegoski's triumphant return to the pages of Vampirella comes to an apocalyptic conclusion!

In the walled city of The Preserve, Vampirella faces off against Mr. Sabastian and the renegade members of the Danse Macabre. When the smoke clears, justice in the monster city will have a new name.

And that name is Vampirella.

A continuing amazing mélange of cover artist: Parillo! Oliver! Segovia! Cosplay!

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA MOMOKO VAMPIRELLA #12 COLL COIN (O/A)

DYNAMITE

OCT210654

Dynamite's first-ever coin featuring popular artist Peach Momoko and her stunning take on Vampirella! Produced using a revolutionary, highest-quality colorization technique on an authentic U.S. John F. Kennedy Half-Dollar, each plated in genuine 24-karat gold, these commemorative coins each come with a full-color Certificate of Authenticity and a protective acrylic coin capsule.

Peach Momoko is a celebrated illustrator from Japan who works mainly with traditional mediums such as watercolor, ink, and colored pencils. Her work has appeared on the biggest series from publishers including Marvel, DC, Image Comics, IDW, and more.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 29.99

