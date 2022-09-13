Vampirella To Give Birth In December 2022

Dynamite Entertainment has announced that Vampirella: Year One #6 by Christopher Priest and Ergün Gündüz will see a pregnant Vampirella giving birth. Dynamite states;

Her complicated marriage with Matt Ecsed was motivated in part by a goal of preventing a curse that would resurrect and empower the devious Dracula, king of the vampires. In the epic finale of Vampirella / Dracula: Unholy, the Daughter of Drakulon became a widow, and now carries her late husband's child.

Then in the hotly anticipated Year One, Priest and Ergün Gündüz have been reaching back and expanding on Vampi's earliest days as a rebellious teen on her home planet and what lead her to her adoptive Earth. In moments between these flashbacks, the saga continues with her pregnancy.

Dynamite invites fans to be a part of history and add this major turning point in the tapestry to their collections as Year One concludes with a big bang, before Priest then moves on to the next set of twists and turns in his nearly 50 issue run. But the ultimate question is, just like their departed father before them – is this baby a blessing or a curse for our dear Vampirella? There's only one way to find out!

Vampirella was created by Forrest J Ackerman and Trina Robbins as a female vampire host of Warren Publishing's black-and-white horror comics anthology Vampirella #1 in 1969, sitting alongside other horror comic book magazines Creepy and Eerie. Writer-editor Archie Goodwin then developed into a dramatic character in her own stories from 1970 on. Harris Publications bought the character when Warren went into bankruptcy and published titles through the nineties. After various licensing deals, Dynamite Entertainment bought the character in 2010 and has been publishing new Vampirella comic books ever since with a planned movie/Tv series in development from Mike The Pike Productions.

