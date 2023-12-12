Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: barbaric, beer

Vault Comics Brews Beer With Buckledown For Barbaric

Vault Comics and Buckledown Brewing are releasing the official Barbaric beer, Barbaric Blood Red Ale, in time for Christmas.

Vault Comics and Buckledown Brewing are releasing the official Barbaric beer, Barbaric Blood Red Ale, in time for Christmas. "This red ale starts off with authentic Pale Ale malt for a bready backbone, complemented by the robust spiciness of rye malt," said Buckledown Brewing's Joe Jung. "Chinook hops lend a subtle hint of pine aromatics, balancing this malty brew!"

The Barbaric Blood Red Ale will be released to the public this Friday, exclusively in 4-packs at Chicagoland Binny's Beverage Depot, and in draft at BuckleDown's taproom. Buckledown Brewing will have Barbaric writer and co-creator Michael Moreci hosting a launch event for the beer at the brewery's Lyons, Illinois tasting room location at 4:30pm on launch day. Moreci will be on hand to chat about all things Barbaric, and will be available to sign comics for those interested. You know, while drinking beer. There will also be a private event on the Thursday evening before it seems.

Barbaric is the Vault fantasy comic book series in the Conan fashion, co-created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden. The story follows Owen, a bloodthirsty barbarian and his drunk axe as they roam an untamed, mythic realm battling supernatural cultists, hungry giants, creatures of the night, and more in their quest to somehow, amidst all this chaos, do some good. A new Barbaric series, Barbaric: Born in Blood, is set to launch in February 2024. Sadly, it will not come with free beer.

BuckleDown Brewing is the founding brewery of the near-western Chicago suburbs operated by Michelle and Ike Orcutt since 2013. Vault Comics was founded in 2016 by brothers Damian Wessel and Adrian Wassel, and their cousin Nathan Gooden and is based in Missoula, Montana. Notable published titles include Barbaric, Wasted Space, Vampire: The Masquerade, Dark One, Money Shot, Reactor, Heathen, Vagrant Queen, Shadow Service and many more.

BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

DEC231763

DEC231764 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR B HOWELL PREMIUM VAR

DEC231765 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR C CAHOON PREMIUM VAR

DEC231766 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR D LUCE PREMIUM VAR

DEC231767 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR E GANAS PREMIUM VAR

DEC231768 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR F GANAS PREMIUM VAR

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

A new era of Barbaric begins!

Worried Axe is going to find out you fell behind on a few issues? Scared to admit that despite all your friends raving about Barbaric for years, you still haven't joined in on the fun? Rejoice! For Barbaric: Born in Blood begins the next season of Owen, Axe, and Soren's tale. Yes, that's right! We did it…the thing everyone says they're doing, even when they're lying through their teeth: a genuinely good jumping on point. How, you ask? Well, it all starts with a compelling new bad guy.

Meet Orrick, the tortured barbarian now turned master torturer, who will take us deep into Owen's past, revealing secrets that should have stayed buried…like Axe in a chest cavity slurping up that sweet, delicious blood. Will the cursed-to-do-good barbarian finally do some actual good? Probably not! But some much worse guys will almost certainly lose their heads. Yummy!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

