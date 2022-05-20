Vault Comics Launch End After End & Revealer in August 2022 Solicits

Vault Comics launches two for August 2022, End After End #1, a new satirical fantasy comic by David Andry, Tim Daniel and Sunando C, as well as the movie tie-in by the same creative cast, Revealer by Tim Seeley, Michael Moreci, Luke Boyce, Aaron Koontz, and Dean Kotz. Here is Vault Comics full August 2022 solicits and solicitations.

END AFTER END #1 CVR A SUNANDO (RES)

VAULT COMICS

JUN222020

JUN222021 – END AFTER END #1 CVR B KANGAS (RES) – 4.99

JUN222022 – END AFTER END #1 CVR C 5 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN222023 – END AFTER END #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN222024 – END AFTER END #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN222025 – END AFTER END #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN222026 – END AFTER END #1 CVR G 75 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUN222027 – END AFTER END #1 CVR H 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) David Andry, Tim Daniel (A / CA) Sunando C

Life is nothing if not a series of endings.

School. Jobs. Friendships. Love.

Until THE end.

Walter Willem's end was fast and unexpected. His was an unremarkable life. So, how is it that his story continues as cannon fodder in an endless war waged against an insatiable darkness hellbent on consuming all of existence?

And is Walter right in believing he's arrived in the midst of this titanic battle as the one destined to finally end it?

That's the tale of the End After End.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

REVEALER #1 CVR A SEELEY

VAULT COMICS

JUN222028

JUN222029 – REVEALER #1 CVR B – 4.99

JUN222030 – REVEALER #1 CVR C 15 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Michael Moreci (A) VARIOUS, Tim Seeley (CA) Steve Seeley

Spinning out of this summer's hit indie horror film REVEALER, these four stories tie directly into the movie! Learn more about the characters, the lore, the Revealers adult bookstore, and what awaits on the other side of the biblical apocalypse.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LAST BOOK YOULL EVER READ COMPLETE SERIES TP

VAULT COMICS

JUN222031

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Leila Leiz

Civilization is a lie. Hidden deep in our genes is the truth. And it is slowly clawing its way to the surface. Olivia Kade knows the truth, and she has become the prophet of the coming collapse. Her book, SATYR, is an international bestseller, and it is being blamed for acts of senseless violence and bloodshed all over the world. Olivia's own life is in danger from those who have read her work. Determined to conduct a book tour, she hires security professional Connor Wilson to act as her bodyguard. She only has one requirement: he cannot read her work.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BLUE FLAME COMPLETE SERIES TP

VAULT COMICS

JUN222032

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Adam Gorham

The Blue Flame is a cosmic hero. The Blue Flame is a DIY vigilante that fights crime on the streets of Milwaukee. The Blue Flame is a blue collar HVAC repairman named Sam Brausam. In the wake of a horrific tragedy, the boundaries of the Blue Flame's identity blur even further. Now, before a universal trial, the Blue Flame must prove that humanity is worth saving. But in order to do that, Sam Brausam has to save himself. Can he?

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HUMAN REMAINS COMPLETE SERIES TP

VAULT COMICS

JUN222033

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Dax and Bisa love each other. But in this new and terrifying world, love is dangerous. Feeling anything is dangerous. Earth has a new and terrible invader, monsters that hunt the very feelings that make us human. A shocking tale of pent-up emotions and forced composure in the face of unspeakable horror…from one of the most celebrated writers in comics, Peter Milligan (X-Force, Enigma, Shade, the Changing Man, Hellblazer) and breakout horror artist Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, The Final Girls).

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BARBARIC AXE TO GRIND #2 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

JUN222034

JUN222035 – BARBARIC AXE TO GRIND #2 CVR B HOWELL – 4.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

The you-know-what really hits the fan as Owen, Soren, Axe, and Steele find themselves in hostile territory. We gain deeper insight into Steele's vampire curse and Owen encounters a tree god who's just itching to get chopped to pieces. Cutting down trees, after all, is what axes do!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HEART EYES #2 CVR A IBANEZ

VAULT COMICS

JUN222036

JUN222037 – HEART EYES #2 CVR B DIALYNAS – 4.99

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A / CA) Victor Ibanez

Lupe has run off to meet the monsters. Rico has to catch her or lose her forever, this strange, smiling girl who stole his heart. But what's Lupe's story? Where did she come from? And why doesn't she fear the monsters that ate the world?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MINDSET #3 CVR A PEARSON

VAULT COMICS

JUN222038

JUN222039 – MINDSET #3 CVR B SIMMONDS – 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) John Pearson

Ben Sharp and his friends build a new command center for their startup, replete with new coders and good intentions, but when their app goes viral and they achieve overnight success as the hottest technopreneurs in the Valley, they'll find themselves swimming with sharks and facing the dangerous dilemma of just how unscrupulous they are willing to be for their vision.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

FOX AND HARE #4 CVR A LEE

VAULT COMICS

JUN222040

JUN222041 – FOX AND HARE #4 CVR B YOSHITANI – 4.99

(W) Jon Tsuei (A / CA) Stacey Lee

Capturing the monk, Pravat, has given Synastry Designs the means to finish Project Saint, bringing Prime Minister Moorhouse ever closer to his twisted vision for the city. As Keza fights for his life, Kita takes Aurora to a secret location and reveals how they went from orphans to the most feared mercenaries in Mazu Bay. Will the Fox survive his wounds or will the Hare continue the fight without her partner?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

QUESTS ASIDE #4 CVR A GOGOU

VAULT COMICS

JUN222042

JUN222043 – QUESTS ASIDE #4 CVR B DIALYNAS – 4.99

(W) Brian Schirmer (A / CA) Elena Gogou

Over the course of one wild night, Vail's secrets are revealed, Barrow gets propositioned, and Jodan makes His Big Move. Oh, and who's The Scorpion Trust? Why, just the new owners of Quests Aside! Whaaa???

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #5 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

JUN222044

JUN222045 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #5 CVR B TERRY – 4.99

JUN222046 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #5 CVR C SEELEY – 4.99

(W) Aaron Campbell, Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

The entire town of Sangre De Moro has been kidnapped by Reverend Herzog Jung's cult. Now, a union of bitter enemies has to work together to save them. But Jung's plans involve breaching the thin veil between the daylight world and the infinite night of the Umbra. Are our monsters and heroes ready to find out what lurks West of Sundown?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LUNAR ROOM #7 CVR A SPOSITO

VAULT COMICS

JUN222047

JUN222048 – LUNAR ROOM #7 CVR B HOWELL – 4.99

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Giorgia Sposito

Zero's greatest lie is now out in the open, risking their alliance with Sin, as well as the power balance of Solar City itself! As for Sin, she has to choose whether it's time to go true Lone Wolf…or if Zero, her conflicted ex, and a broken pack are what she needs to unlock the beast she was always meant to be.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SHADOW SERVICE #15 CVR A HOWELL

VAULT COMICS

JUN222049

JUN222050 – SHADOW SERVICE #15 CVR B HICKMAN – 4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Corin Howell

With a key member of the MI666 missing and Gina Meyer behind enemy lines, the true threat finally becomes clear as 'Death to Spies' reaches its thrilling conclusion. Supernatural spy action from New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Corin Howell (Wonder Woman, Dark Red).

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BROTHERS FLICK IMPOPSSIBLE DOORS TP

VAULT COMICS

JUN222051

(W) Ryan Haddock (A / CA) Nick Wyche

At Strander House, things are…weird. There's an ogre wedged in the closet, and you have to be careful not to slip on the leak coming from the ocean in the attic. What's possibly weirder than the fact that you can walk into the bathroom and end up in next Tuesday are the four brothers who investigate these strange occurrences…the Brothers Flick! Leo, Desmond, Remy, and Cub seek to get to the bottom of every shadow you swear you saw move. If they happen to stumble upon answers to the mysterious disappearance of their own family along the way, all the better. Sherlock Holmes meets Wayside School in this Edwardian-era supernatural sleuthing graphic novel.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99