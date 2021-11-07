Venom #1 Preview: Venom is Back with a New Lucrative #1 Issue

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Venom is back with a new number one issue on Wednesday, which is such cause for celebration, Marvel has jacked the price up to $5.99 for Venom #1. But you can read the preview for free. They're not monsters! Check it out below!

VENOM #1

AL EWING & RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

AN EPIC NEW ERA FOR THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE STARTS HERE!

Hot off the heels of VENOM #200 and EXTREME CARNAGE, we're closing out 2021 with one of the most ambitious books in symbiote history – an all-new VENOM from some of comics' greatest talents! Marvel mainstay AL EWING, who himself has just ended a character-redefining run on IMMORTAL HULK, is being joined by RAM V, a horror maestro all his own, to craft a mind-bending and gut-wrenching tale of symbiosis the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen! AS IF THAT WASN'T ENOUGH, they've been joined by industry legend BRYAN HITCH, who is leaving IT ALL ON THE PAGE!

We haven't led you astray yet, have we? So trust us when we tell you that you have NEVER seen a VENOM like this!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

