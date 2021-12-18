Venom #3 Preview: They Want the Venom Symbiote to MUTATE?!

In this preview of Venom #3, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, scientists just can't stop screwing with things they don't understand. Get ready for the Omicron Venom super-mega-crossover event next Summer… if we're still alive! Check out the preview below.

Venom #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210840

OCT210842 – VENOM #3 DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR – $3.99

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Bryan Hitch

• As everything Dylan Brock has come to know and love unravels around him, he is beginning to realize a terrible truth: The VENOM SYMBIOTE is not a harmless pet, no matter how much it pretends to be one.

• It's an alien. A dangerous, violent, often bloodthirsty alien. Whatever bond it had with Dylan's father, Eddie Brock, special as it may have been…is gone. And Dylan might be soon too.

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.