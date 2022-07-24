Venom #9 Preview: Learning from the Master

In this preview of Venom #9, Venom receives tips on manipulating the timestream from an expert in the field: Kang the Conqueror. Check out the preview below.

Venom #9

by Al Ewing & RAM V. & Bryan Hitch, cover by Bryan Hitch

EDDIE BROCK, AL EWING & BRYAN HITCH UNITE FOR A TALE ACROSS TIME! Eddie Brock is still getting used to his place in the symbiote hive, and with new allies and familiar faces alike offering him advice along the way, Eddie remains as canny, wary and reckless as ever. Little does he know, his battle across the cosmos has only just begun, and KANG THE CONQUERER has a front-row seat for its first act!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620191400911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620191400921 – VENOM 9 HOTZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620191400931 – VENOM 9 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.