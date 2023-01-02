Viking Buys Graphic Novel Rights To Maggie Stiefvater's Raven Cycle

Meriam Metoui at Viking has bought, at auction, the graphic novel rights to Maggie Stiefvater's YA prose series The Raven Cycle, for a six-figure sum and a four-book deaL.

Stephanie Williams will write the adaptation and Dick Grayson: Lost Carnival artist Sas Milledge will draw it. Telling the story of "four private school boys, a psychic's daughter, and a Welsh legend that lies dormant beneath the mountains of a sleepy Virginia town", the publication of the first volume will be in the spring of 2025.

Stephanie Williams is a comic book historian and pop culture critic for publications such as SYFYFANGRRLS, Marvel, The A.V. Club, Nerdist, Den of Geek, and Rotten Tomatoes with three ongoing webcomics, Parenthood Activate!, But What If Though?, and Living Heroes. and writes Nubia & The Amazons, Spider-Verse, Nubia Queen Of The Amazons and Dark Crisis. Sas Milledge wrote and drew Mamo at Boom Studios, as well as Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Zephyr.

Maggie Stiefvater's agents Richard Pine and Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management, negotiated the deal with Viking, as well as Sas Milledge's agent Jennifer March Soloway at Andrea Brown Literary Agency, while Stephanie Williams represented herself.

This is how the first novel is pitched. "Every year, Blue Sargent stands next to her clairvoyant mother as the soon-to-be dead walk past. Blue never sees them–until this year, when a boy emerges from the dark and speaks to her. His name is Gansey, a rich student at Aglionby, the local private school. Blue has a policy of staying away from Aglionby boys. Known as Raven Boys, they can only mean trouble. But Blue is drawn to Gansey, in a way she can't entirely explain. He is on a quest that has encompassed three other Raven Boys: Adam, the scholarship student who resents the privilege around him; Ronan, the fierce soul whose emotions range from anger to despair; and Noah, the taciturn watcher who notices many things but says very little. For as long as she can remember, Blue has been warned that she will cause her true love to die. She doesn't believe in true love, and never thought this would be a problem. But as her life becomes caught up in the strange and sinister world of the Raven Boys, she's not so sure anymore."