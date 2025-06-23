Posted in: AfterShock, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: joe pruett, Viking Moon

Vikings Vs American Werewolves In Viking Moon From Image Comics

Vikings Vs American Werewolves in Viking Moon by by Joe Pruett and Marcelo Frusin from Image Comics in September 2025

Viking Moon is a new comic book series by Joe Pruett and Marcelo Frusin, launching from Image Comics in September 2025, pitting a Viking invasion fleet of North America against the native werewolves waiting for them. And purports to be the real reason why the Vikings left the USA after first settling here. Joe Pruett is best known as the creative director of Caliber Comics in the nineties, where he published the anthology series Negative Burn. as well as the co-founder of Desperado Publishing and the recently bankrupted AfterShock Comics. He also wrote X-Men and Cable for Marvel Comics. Marcelo Frusin is an Argentinian comic book artist, known in the US for a long run on Hellblazer, as well as X-Men Unlimited, Magnus, Robot Fighter, Flinch, Weird War Tales and Weird Western Tales Special. Viking Moon is part of Image Comics's September 2025 solicits and solicitations, more of which can be found here.

VIKING MOON #1 (OF 5)

STORY JOE PRUETT

ART / COVER MARCELO FRUSIN

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 10

In 1003, Leif Erikson established a Viking settlement in Vneland (present day Newfoundland), a strange new world of plenty but populated by an indigenous people and something else… something UNNATURAL. Twenty years after the original expedition ended in disaster, a new attempt to settle this wilderness is made. Ulf and his hardened tribe of Vikings soon discover that the whisper of creatures who are both human and beast are not primitive legend, but death-bringing reality. VIKINGS versus WEREWOLVES! The real reason the Vikings fled North America! A tale of blood-curdling horror and barbaric adventure from Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VOICES IN MY HEAD, Cable, Domino) and legendary artist MARCELO FRUSIN (Hellblazer, Loveless, KICK-ASS: THE NEW GIRL). MINISERIES PREMIERE

