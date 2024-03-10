Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller

The Villainy of Amanda Waller's Countdown to Absolute Power (Spoilers)

Last month, Bleeding Cool looked at how in Suicide Squad: Dream Team, Amanda Waller puts together her latest version of the Suicide Squad

Last month, Bleeding Cool looked at this week's new Suicide Squad: Dream Team, Amanda Waller is putting together her latest version of the Suicide Squad, complete with DC supervillains Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye. Oh yes, and Dreamer, who she picked up with threats to her family.

Now part of a Countdown To Absolute Power which, conceivably, could include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Titans and Green Arrow, just like the titles that were part of the Countdown To Infinite Crisis crossover, The OMAC Project, Rann–Thanagar War, Day of Vengeance, Villains United, and The Return of Donna Troy.

So what does Amanda Waller want with Dreamer? Well, it turns out it's all about extorting a US Senator over paedophilia, but not actually stopping it.

Well, Bleeding Cool stated that she is being set up to take out the Wildstorm island city of Gamorra, created by Jim Lee, Brandon Choi and Steven Gerber back in the day, and based on Marvel's Genosha. And that Amanda Waller has seen Dreamer, DC's precognitive and dream-walking trans superhero, as a key piece in eliminating that threat, recruiting her for this mission. Gamorra has lost its leader Henry Bendix, who had been creating armies of meta-humans, and now anyone could have access to them. So Amanda Waller's job is to, basically, colonise Gamorra. Having a glimpse into the future courtesy of Dreamer would be very useful, but also she provides a way to get past the shield that has been thrown up around Gamorra. Because Dreamer can take the Suicide Squad through the Dreaming.

But that also leads into a look into the future and to Amanda Waller's plans. With a very murderous Bizarro.

But which Bizarro? It may be notable that Action Comics has it's own Bizarro crossover, with a Bizarro Superman magicked up…

But Amanda Waller is at the focus of the shattering of the DC Universe to come.

With Poison Ivy, Jonathan Kent, Flash, Wonder Woman and more in the forefront. Suicide Squad Dream Team #1 by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira is published this Tuesday…

