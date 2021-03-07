Vision's First Appearance in Avengers #57 Rides the #WandaVision Wave

The rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has resurrected countless vintage Marvel Comics back issues and made them relevant to new generations of collectors. Examples like Tales to Astonish #13 (first appearance of Groot), Marvel Super-Heroes #13 (first appearance of Carol Danvers), Fantastic Four #52 (first appearance of Black Panther), and countless other vintage Marvel comics have seen their stars rise substantially over the past 15 years as the current era of collectors seek out the original appearances of characters they have come to love in the movies. The first appearance of The Vision in Avengers #57 is a particularly interesting example of this phenomenon. There's an Avengers #57 CGC 6.5 off-white pages copy up for bid in today's session of the Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122110 from Heritage Auctions.

The Vision first appeared in Avengers #57 cover-dated October 1968 from Marvel, written by Roy Thomas, penciled by John Buscema with inks by George Klein. During the Marvel Cinematic Universe era, the issue initially surged in value among collectors during the run-up towards 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron film. But the incredible popularity of Marvel's WandaVision on Disney+ has given Avengers #57 a second boost. As we've been mentioning on Bleeding Cool, the series has caused another surge of activity on a number of back issues, and Vision's first appearance in this issue is no exception.

Since the Disney+ series has become known for its Easter Eggs, I can't resist pointing out that Avengers #57 has an Easter Egg of its own. The issue's cover by John Buscema is a clear homage to the title splash of the Golden Age version of The Vision's first appearance in Marvel Mystery Comics #13. There's an Avengers #57 CGC 6.5 off-white pages copy up for bid in today's session of the Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122110 from Heritage Auctions.

The Avengers #57 (Marvel, 1968) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white pages. The first appearance of the Silver Age Vision. "Death" of Ultron-5. John Buscema cover and art. Featuring Wasp, Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Black Widow. Overstreet 2020 FN 6.0 value = $138; VF 8.0 value = $359. CGC census 2/21: 300 in 6.5, 1979 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2131015002 and purchase grader's notes if available.