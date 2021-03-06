G4 B4G4 Recap: WandaVision "Easter Eggs", Mean Fan Comments & More

After a week that saw it turning over its programming block to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the world-consuming Pokemon franchise, G4 relaunch series B4G4 is back to its programming ways with The BLEEP Esports Show, Attack of the Show!, and X-Play- but that's not all. The interim "big cheese" is checking in to let viewers know how things are going behind the scenes, and it's time for another round of "let's screen some G4 B4G4 content together." Here's a rundown of what went on this week:

First up, G4 Interim CEO Jerry_XL answers your questions, reveals some really mean s**t some of you have sent, takes his aggression out on some cake, and may have unleashed the end of civilization as we know it on the internet. But while we still have it, Ovilee May and X-Play showrunner Michael Leffler (aka "Drunk Link") host a watch party to screen some of the submitted content coming through B4G4:

The BLEEP Esports Show finds May and Frosk spiraling down the hellish rabbit hole that is… product-plugging:

Over on Attack of the Show, one WandaVision viewer who looks a bit like Brian David Gilbert has uncovered some deep-dive "easter eggs' you may have missed:

Finally, X-Play finds Adam Sessler and CalebCity tier every Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter- and the debate gets interesting:

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign is scouting new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.