17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision

A few days ago, Bleeding Cool noted that, to date, Disney+ and Marvel Studios had not included a "Thanks To" credit on WandaVision for John Byrne, despite many scenes being ripped out of his West Coast Avengers comic book. While others with far less influence, had been credited.

We look forward to tomorrow to see if that has been changed, But where Disney+ has been lagging, it seems that eBay has been stepping up. Since that article, certain issues of West Coast Avengers have been booming on eBay because of their potential WandaVision connections.

West Coast Avengers #45 CGC 9.8 has just sold for $780 for featuring the first White Vision – reconstructed without his memories after being kidnapped and taken apart by scientists, with the following West Coast Avengers #46 CGC 9.8 selling for $200, and this West Coast Avengers #56 CGC 9.8 when everything spiralled out for Wanda, at $122. West Coast Avengers #45 and #46 also went for $100 the pair, raw.

A number of other books have also been getting bumps, new and old. Here are a few…

But comic book retailer Dennis Barger has his eye on Excalibur #14 and #15, the House Of M Prelude sincethe debut of WandaVision… and currently around $2-7 on eBay.

I wonder what tomorrow will bring?