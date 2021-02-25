17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision

A few days ago, Bleeding Cool noted that, to date, Disney+ and Marvel Studios had not included a "Thanks To" credit on WandaVision for John Byrne, despite many scenes being ripped out of his West Coast Avengers comic book. While others with far less influence, had been credited.
We look forward to tomorrow to see if that has been changed, But where Disney+ has been lagging, it seems that eBay has been stepping up. Since that article, certain issues of West Coast Avengers have been booming on eBay because of their potential WandaVision connections.
West Coast Avengers #45 CGC 9.8 has just sold for $780 for featuring the first White Vision – reconstructed without his memories after being kidnapped and taken apart by scientists, with the following West Coast Avengers #46 CGC 9.8 selling for $200, and this West Coast Avengers #56 CGC 9.8 when everything spiralled out for Wanda, at $122. West Coast Avengers #45 and #46 also went for $100 the pair, raw.
A number of other books have also been getting bumps, new and old. Here are a few…
- X-Men #4 recently sold for $2000, raw and $3500 3.5 CGC.
- Silver Surfer #3 has hit $4000 for a CGC 9.0 first appearance of Mephisto – who still hasn't actually appeared in the show. And has hit $1600 for a CGC 7.0. And $600 raw.
- Avengers #57 with the first appearance of the Vision CGC 9.6 has sold for $1900 or $250 raw.
- Fantastic Four #94 with first appearance of Agatha Harkness CGC 8.5 sold for $1000. and $795 raw.
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 with the first appearance of Monica Rambeau CGC 9.8 has sold for $2400 and raw for $261.
- Avengers #9 with the first appearance of Simon Williams CGC 9.2 has sold for $3800. And has had a WandaVision boost despite no evidence he is involved with this Vision at all.
- Vision #1 series by Tom King and Gabriel Walta has seen the 1:20 variant CGC 9.8 has sold for $600 and raw for $250. The 1:25 Ryan Sook cover sells CGC 9.8 for $2000 and
- for $250. The Vision #1 standard cover has sold CGC 9.8 for $300. and raw for $60. for $250.
- Marvel Spotlight #4 with the first appearance of the Darkhold CGC 9.0 has now sold for $430 and $126 raw.
- Astonishing X-Men #6 with the first appearance of SWORD has sold CGC 9.8 for $330 or $50 raw.
- Vision And Scarlet Witch #12 with the both of Billy and Tommy has sold CGC 9.8 for $550 or $150 raw.
- The House Of M #1 Joe Quesada variant of the comic that saw Wanda rewrite reality has sold for $113. with the standard cover going for CGC 9.5 $160 and the TPB going for $100 first print.
- House Of M hardcover has sold for $180. and the TPB going for $100 first print.
- Young Avengers #1 with the first appearance of Billy Kaplan, Wiccan, and Kate Bishop, CGC 9.5 Wizard World LA VIP just sold for $2477. or a measly $380 raw. While Young Avengers #1 standard CGC 9.8 $620. or $280 raw.
- Young Avengers #10 with the first appearance of Tommy Shephard, Speed, (and Kate Bishop as Hawkeye) CGC 9.8 tops $300 or $100 raw.
- Captain Marvel Giant-Size – with Monica Rambeau having a solo one-shot and gaining new powers, has just gone for $90 on eBay.
- Fantastic Four #185 – with Agnes Harkness and the first appearance of Nicolas Scratch sells for $150 all because of that bunny.
But comic book retailer Dennis Barger has his eye on Excalibur #14 and #15, the House Of M Prelude sincethe debut of WandaVision… and currently around $2-7 on eBay.
I wonder what tomorrow will bring?