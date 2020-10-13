Viz Comic Does Frank Miller's 300 For 300th Issue

Today sees the publication of Viz #300, the 300th issue of Britain's most popular comic book, Viz Comic. Running since the late seventies, Viz is a raucous, ribald comic book satirical and humourous comic book based on traditional kids comics and British tabloid coverage, and does a fantastic job at reflecting the country's mood through the ages. It may be one of the greatest things Britain has created – an original cover art painting stares down at me from where I work, Proofed against cancel culture from any political direction, it sells big numbers through newsstand and subscription, with its annual collections continually topping British bookstore charts. Their latest collection, The Wizard's Sleeve, is out now too.

But for the 300th issue, there is no big birthday party. 8 Ace has to deal with his own wedding anniversary with predictable consequences that cost £1.49, but the 300th issue of Viz decided to take on Frank Miller's 300. The cover sees the massive cast of Viz, across three decades, dressed up as Frank Miller and/or Zack Snyder's take on Spartans, trying to get into the Viz 300 birthday party, to be stopped by security.

With the Fat Slags restaged in Sparta, with Baz potentially making it the 299 instead as he has a bad back, with a pain shooting right up his arm when he lifts his shield…

Purely coincidental that the big fight is in the morning and the odds don't look good.

The magazine also gets a chance to run some tabloid takes on the battle of Sparta against Persia as well, including asking how a variety of celebrities might have fared in ancient Sparta.

And hey, because this is Bleeding Cool, we also get a fake ad for a toilet roll cover – that someone should really actually make.

It's a good day for Frank Miller, not only is he in Viz Comic but he's also in Tom King and Jorge Fornes' Rorschach… more on that later.

Viz #300 is published today from Dennis Publishing.