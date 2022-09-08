W. Maxwell Prince & Martín Morazzo's Art Brut Moves From IDW To Image

The Electric Sublime bv W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo was published by IDW in 2016, but has now been picked up by publishers of their current comic book, Ice-Cream Man, Image Comics. This comes the day after Dark Horse announced they have Stan Sakai and Usagi Yojimbo back from IDW as well. Will we get official confirmation about GI joe and Transformers tomorrow to make it a trifecta?

And the creators get to name the comic as they originally intended it to be, Art Brut, as well as being fully re-lettered and remastered for publication in December 2022. Each issue features new covers, new design, and a new Silver Age-style backup story featuring the art hero that no one's ever heard of—until now. Art Brut #1 will be available from Image Comics at comic book shops on the 7th of December.

Here's how the series was originally solicited:

ELECTRIC SUBLIME #1 (OF 4)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG160480

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

"Art is anything you can get away with… destroy it all." Welcome to THE ELECTRIC SUBLIME-where art history, madness, and expression meet in a Pollock-splatter of thrilling crime adventure! When a mysterious change in the composition of a famous painting begins poisoning the minds of its spectators, Margot Breslin-director of the Bureau of Artistic Integrity-must pull famed "art detective" Arthur Brut out of a mental institution and back into the insanity that sent him there in the first place. Featuring a treasure trove of classical works, under-the-radar art, and a seven-foot talking mannequin, this is comics, imitating art, imitating life.

• From the writer of Judas: The Last Days (IDW) and the artist of Great Pacific and Snowfall (Image)!

• The X-Files meets Alice in Wonderland, by way of The Da Vinci Code!In Shops: Oct 12, 2016 SRP: $3.99

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP160561

(W) W. Maxwell Price (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

"There are a million ways of seeing…" Trapped Inside the Mona Lisa with Manny and Arthur, Margot learns the impossible rules of The Electric Sublime. Meanwhile, a mass suicide raises questions about the connection between art, the men in white, and the winking ideogram. This year's most topsy turvy series continues in an issue full of blood, sweat, and paint splatter.In Shops: Nov 16, 2016 SRP: $3.99 ELECTRIC SUBLIME #3 (OF 4)

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT160493

(W) W. Maxwell Price (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

"The only sane response to imperfection is to destroy the imperfect thing…"

While Margot investigates the most recent art crime, Arthur and Manny dive into a familiar painting to visit an old friend. And at the institute, in a blank white room, Dylan sketches something horrific.

• From the writer of Judas: The Last Days (IDW) and the artist of Great Pacific and Snowfall (Image)!

• The X-Files meets Alice in Wonderland, by way of The Da Vinci Code!In Shops: Dec 07, 2016 SRP: $3.99

IDW PUBLISHING

NOV160489

(W) W. Maxwell Price (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

Arc finale! Featuring famous works by Rene Magritte, Georges Seurat, Edward Hopper, and Pablo Picasso, this is the blood- and paint-splattered chapter you've been waiting for!

• From the writer of Judas: The Last Days (IDW) and the artist of Great Pacific and Snowfall (Image)!

• The X-Files meets Alice in Wonderland, by way of The Da Vinci Code!In Shops: Feb 01, 2017 SRP: $3.99