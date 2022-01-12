Waiting For Wolverine – Rob Liefeld New Mutants Cover Art At Auction

The cover to New Mutants #93 featured Wolverine and Cable going at it, surrounded by focus lines. But it wasn't always the case. It turns out that Rob Liefeld didn't know if he could use Wolverine in the issue or on the cover, or not, until a lot later in the game.

So, until Marvel Comics editorial decided yay or nay, he had to come up with some alternatives, and this was one of them.

With Cable, Sunfire, and Boom-Boom. I mean, they do all appear in the comic book as well, and no one needs to get permission for these characters. But obviously, Marvel Comics are well known for not wanting to overexpose Wolverine in any of their comic books, especially not through the nineties… So yes, the original artwork is up for auction from Heritage Auctions as part of your Platinum Collection. And currently, with bids of almost $10,000 and going under the hammer on Thursday. It also has the logo and cover dressing on an acetate fold-over, thus…

Rob Liefeld New Mutants #93 Unused Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1990). An unused cover featuring Cable, Boom Boom, and Sunfire! The cover to New Mutants #93 is an iconic image of Wolverine battling Cable — perfect for the issue guest-starring the deadly X-Man. Who would have guessed that Liefeld created a great alternate version of the cover with other characters appearing in the issue. Liefeld kindly confirmed for us that this was intended to be a cover, noting, "I did a couple of these before we were cleared to use Wolverine." Classic Liefeld as he was gaining momentum in his rise to one of the top artists in the industry! Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image size of 9.75" x 14.75". Slight toning, with an acetate overlay with low-res stat logo, header, UPC box, and text paste-ups, all presumably created after the fact, taped at the top. There are with whiteout corrections and light handling wear. Signed by Liefeld at the bottom right and in Excellent condition.