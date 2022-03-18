Walking Dead's Clementine & Gargoyles On Next Week's Previews Covers

Diamond Previews cover time! Graphic novelist Tillie Walden carries on the story of Clementine from The Walking Dead video games in Image Comics' Clementine Book One, the first volume of a young adult graphic novel trilogy, and appearing on the cover of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue for June-shipping titles.

While The Gargoyles from Diamond Select Toys sit on the back cover, a new line of collectibles based on the Disney animated series, beginning with the Gargoyles: Goliath 1/7-Scale Mini-Bust. While The Lonesome Hunters #1 launch by Tyler Crook from Dark Horse Comics is on the front of the Diamond Previews order form. Gems of the Month: April's Previews Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1 (APR220640)

· Dark Horse Comics' Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout #1 (APR220279) and The Lonesome Hunters #1 (APR220277)

· Dynamite Entertainment's Samurai Sonja #1 (APR220420)

· Image Comics' Clementine Book One GN (APR220009), Closet #1 (APR220048), and Public Domain #1 (APR220053)

· Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 (APR221005)

Previews also highlights Boom Studios' newest Power Rangers special, Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1 (APR220640), delves into the backtory of Zhane and Andros from Power Rangers in Space; Gemstone's annual Overstreet Price Guide celebrates a milestone in comics history with the Previews exclusive The Big! Big! Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide Volume 52: Diamond 40th-Anniversary Limited Edition (APR221509); Titan Comics continues the story of Elle from the Black Lotus anime in Nancy Collins and Enid Balam's Blade Runner: Black Lotus (APR22 1833); Opus Comics wants to be excellent to each other in Bill & Ted Roll the Dice (APR221683); and Impact Merchandising brings fans of 1990's Marvel Comics three t-shirts with vintage cover artwork from Todd McFarlane, George Peréz, and Moebius. Fans will have these and many others products to look forward to in June and beyond. Celebrate Halloween in Westview with Iron Studios' WandaVision: Wanda Halloween MiniCo Statue (APR222289); Beast Kingdom's Spider-Man: No Way Home EAA-150: Spider-Man Integrated Suit Figure (APR222552) is ready to battle Spider-Man villains from across the multiverse; NECA brings together the "Heroes on the Half Shell" and classic horror films together in the Universal Monsters vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo as The Hunchback 7-Inch Figure (APR222300). These and other exiting toys will be coming your way this year and next. Funko's Previews exclusive POP! Marvel: Galactus with Silver Surfer Black Light 10-Inch Jumbo Vinyl Figure (APR222423) returns with a new production and features a striking box design evocative of Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four artwork. Plus, Union Creative's DC Comics: Batman (Hard Black) Vinyl Figure (APR222686) and DC Comics: The Joker (Killing Black) Figure (APR222687) feature striking designs that will look fantastic in your collection. Also, special editions of Gemstone's Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide Volume 52, Titan Comics' Star Wars Insider #211 has a Previews Exclusive cover, and Impact Merchandising's offers their Marvel: The Incredible Hulk Full Body T-Shirt again. Look for the Previews Exclusive icon throughout the catalog to find these and other exciting products you can find only at your local comic shop in the months ahead.

Previews also talks to creator Tyler Chin-Tanner, the founder and publisher of A Wave New World, about his work; co-editing with Wendy Chin-Tanner, his wife, Embodied: An Intersectional Feminister Poetry Anthology; his Mesoamerican fantasy series Mezo; and the works he enjoys reading.