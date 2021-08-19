Wanda Maximoff Back To Life In The Trial Of Magneto #4?

Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch, was murdered on Krakoa at the end of The Hellfire Gala, after being invited by her no-longer-father Magneto. Bleeding Cool's No.1 suspect, rather than Magneto, is Orchis. But Magneto, Mystique, and Speed himself are also all in the frame. But The Trial Of Magneto #1 mentioned in passing, as Bleeding Cool had surmised, that Wanda Maximoff could be revived from the dead using Krakoan Resurrection Protocols usually denied non-mutants. But that she and Quicksilver had deceived Cerebro enough so that much earlier versions of themselves could be revived by The Five. However, the Quiet Council of Krakoa voted against it. But how long will that vote stand? The listing for The Trial Of Magneto #4 in Marvel's November 2021 solicitations shows Wanda in her classic Scarlet Witch gear, with a singing effigy of herself made of branches. Does this represent a Krakoan revival? Or is she to be burned as a witch? There is also another version of her, inverted, reflected. The solicitation for The Trial Of Magneto #4 does indicate agency on her part, however… "A Wanda divided cannot stand… but there are many other things she can do." There has been a lot of focus o the flora of Krakoa, from the medicines, weapons, and teleportation portals grown by the island, to the actions of the Hordeculture, to international diplomatic mind control by the Beast. Could Scarlet Witch be getting… elemental in her revival? And if a Scarlet Witch is revived from before the time of Avengers Disassembled, will Krakoa have to go through House Of M with her again? Or will The Vision have a wife who loves him again?

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

Leah Williams (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Valerio Schiti

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant cover by Scott Forbes

DOUBLE, DOUBLE TOIL AND TROUBLE!

• A Wanda divided cannot stand…

• …but there are many other things she can do.

• Chaos comes to Krakoa.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99