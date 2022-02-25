War for Earth-3 #1 Preview: Ultraman, Party Pooper?

Ultraman burns everyone attending his 10th-anniversary party to death in this preview of War for Earth-3 #1, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Look, no one likes getting old. Just ask all the grumpy, aging Millennials. But there are more polite ways to express yourself, Ultraman. Check out the preview below.

WAR FOR EARTH-3 #1

DC Comics

0122DC062

0122DC063 – War for Earth-3 #1 Guillem March Cover – $6.99

(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Teen Titans, the Flash and the Suicide Squad all collide on Earth-3—home of the evil Crime Syndicate—on the hunt for former Task Force X mastermind Amanda Waller. As Waller tries to take over the alternate Earth and dethrone evil versions of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and other heroes that rule it, her former partner—Rick Flag—arrives on E-3 bent on making Waller pay for her crimes, while the Titans and Flash hunt for a missing academy student they believe was kidnapped by Waller to form her mysterious Justice Squad.

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $5.99

