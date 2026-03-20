Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Altered States: Warlords, Barsoom, dejah thoris, john carter, red sonja, tarzan, vampirella

Warlords – Red Sonja, Vampirella, Tarzan & Dejah Thoris Crossover

Altered States: Warlords sees Dynamite Entertainment take Red Sonja, Vampirella and Tarzan to Barsoom to been Dejah Thoris and John Carter

Article Summary Red Sonja, Vampirella, and Tarzan are transported to Mars to meet John Carter and Dejah Thoris in Warlords

Altered States: Warlords is a new pulp crossover series from Dynamite Entertainment launching June 2026

The story is written by David Avallone with art by Mariano Benitez-Chapo and features several connecting covers

Expect a parallel reality adventure with classic heroes and plenty of variant and premium blind bag covers

Altered States: Warlords is a new series launching from Dynamite Entertainment in June, by David Avallone and Mariano Benitez-Chapo, that sees Red Sonja, Vampirella, and Tarzan travel to Mars – or Barsoom – to meet John Carter and Dejah Thoris… giving us a pulp league of extraordinary gentlemen and women on Mars…

ALTERED STATES WARLORDS #1

(W) David Avallone (A) Mariano Benitez-Chapo (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Welcome to Altered States… Dynamite Entertainment's parallel reality in the vein of DC's Elseworlds and Marvel's What If! Our debut Altered States title starts with Red Sonja, the She-Devil of Hyrkania, finding herself transported to Barsoom – better known to Earth-readers as Mars – in the ancient past of the mysterious red planet! What happens there sets up events that will ripple across the planet and will draw in the legendary heroes Vampirella, John Carter, Dejah Thoris, and, direct from Earth, the Lord of the Jungle himself! Writer David Avallone (Elvira, Savage Tales) is joined by rising star Mariano Benitez-Chapo (Vampirella, Elvira, Savage Tales) and cover artists Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, and Chapo, as well as a stunning cosplay image by Jackie Goehner! Plus: Mike Rooth and Chapo each have created a stunning series of connecting covers for this series! It all starts in June! Be there! $4.99 6/10/2026

And yes, this is Dynamite Entertainment so expect tonnes of variant covers, including a premium blind bag edition… as well…

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