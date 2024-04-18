Warren Ellis & JH Williams III's Desolation Jones Gets New Collection

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Desolation Jones, jh williams iii, warren ellis

Warren Ellis & JH Williams III's Desolation Jones Gets A New Collection from Image Comics for November 2024

Ah that's what it was. Well one of them. Yesterday JH Williams III was teasing what turned out to be his collaboration with Warren Ellis, Desolation Jones getting a new premium collection from Image Comics, with colorist José Villarrubia and letterer Todd Klein, as a hardcover Desolation Jones: The Biohazard Edition.

This deluxe edition will collect Desolation Jones issues #1-6—along with an extensive gallery showcasing select, raw artwork by Williams III—and be available this November from Image Comics. In this new edition, the art and lettering placements will also feature minor retouches throughout by Williams III.

"Desolation Jones visuals are a unique beast. The goal was to create a visceral seedy world of an ex-spy who has suffered from horrible experiments, but now lives as a detective trapped in L.A.," said Williams III. "His interpretation of reality is sometimes skewed. I played with the idea of old newspaper strip style layouts in key scenes. There are scenes that push an acidic surreal perspective, while others manipulate a sense of time, and a pumped up color aspect that is unusual for a noir. Jones toys with quite a few visual influences and tropes put through a sharp blender, mixing into something potent and hopefully memorable."

"Desolation Jones follows one Michael Jones, a former agent for British intelligence before a procedure to make him a better operative left him mentally and physically shattered. Now he survives in Los Angeles as a private investigator, eking out a living within the city's ghost community of damaged spooks. If he had any better future to look forward to, he probably wouldn't be embarking on his newest job: locating the lost pornographic home movies of… Adolf Hitler. Like film noir on a dark acid trip—and by turns riotous, tragic, and brutal—this Biohazard Edition is the perfect read for fans of Williams III's eye-popping artwork, the mind-bending science-fiction worlds of Philip K. Dick, and the gritty characters of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels."