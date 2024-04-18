Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: batwoman, echolands, jh williams iii, promethea, sandman overture

JH Williams III Is Teasing Two Brand New Things For Comics

Yesterday, JH Williams III posted to TwitterX, "Announcing an announcement is soon…" and he didn't just stop with one.

Yesterday, JH Williams III posted to TwitterX, "Announcing an announcement is soon…"

And followed up with "And while I'm at it, another thing is descending…"

He added "Things to come are'a comin'!… I thought it'd be funny. I've seen lately these announcements for the announcement thing going on, always thought it's weird. Anyway, teasers!"

The award-winning comic artist on Sandman: Overture with Neil Gaiman at DC, Promethea with Alan Moore at Wildstorm, Desolation Jones with Warren Ellis also at Wildstorm, and the headline-hitting Batwoman with W. Hayden Blackman at DC following his work on Detective Comics, as well as Echolands at Image Comics. He also co-created Deathwish in 1994 with Maddie Blaustein from Milestone Media, one of the earliest comics with a trans protagonist, drew the Shade limited series which spun off from DC's Starman with James Robinson, and gained prominence as the artist on the 1997 Chase title from DC, with Dan Curtis Johnson as well as Seven Soldiers with Grant Morrison in 2005. He does seem to have a habit of working with good people, which means anticipation over whatever it is he is teasing is likely to be high… here's a goodly list of his previous stuff.

