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Watson S02E15 "A Third Act Surprise" Preview: Sherlock Holmes Is Back!

Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes returns in tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S02E15: "A Third Act Surprise."

Article Summary Sherlock Holmes, played by Robert Carlyle, returns in Watson S02E15 for a major storyline twist.

Dr. John Watson and his team are racing to save a young woman needing a kidney donation in tonight's episode.

Sneak peeks and previews tease big developments for S02E15 and a psychological case for S02E16.

Noah Mills joins for Season 2, adding new intrigue and stirring things up in the clinic's dynamic.

By now, we're sure that you've heard the bad news. CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson won't be returning for a second season. But that doesn't mean there's still not a ton more to go before the series finale. In the previews that we have for tonight's episode, S02E15: "A Third Act Surprise," and next week's episode, S02E16: "Respect the Process." Respect the Quirks," Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes is back – and he's back to crime-solving. Check out the official overview, image gallery, sneak peeks, and more for tonight's adventure, and our early look at next week.

Watson Season 2: S02E15 & S02E16 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 15 "A Third Act Surprise" – Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation. Meanwhile, Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Valerie Weiss.

Watson Season 2 Episode 16 "Respect the Process. Respect the Quirks." – Watson investigates a case involving a mentally unstable mother, with the woman's delusions serving as a mirror to his own newly discovered hallucinations. Written by Anna Mackey & Sharde Miller and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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