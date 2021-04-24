We Don't Kill Spiders & No Ghosts In Hiroshima in Scout July Solicits

Scout Comics has a bunch of launch titles in their July 2021 solicits and solicitations, including more in what really has been an industry trend that Marvel and DC has totally ignored, the "sentence statement" titles with We Don't Kill Spiders from Joseph Schmalke and No Ghosts In Hiroshima from Luigi Borrillo, Jim Krueger and Alberto Rios. And it's all Black Mask's fault…

TART TOXIC ORIGINS #1

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211687

(W) Kevin Joseph (A) Ludovic Salle

Tart Acid was once just like them. A frightened soul learning that Hell exists, and that she could play a part in protecting Earth's history from demonic intervention. Now she is the guide for three new recruits, explaining how her band of time traveling demon hunters ended up risking their immortal souls to stand against the forces of Hell. Come along as some of the mysteries of The Toxic Universe are revelead in Tart: Toxic Origins.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS #1 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211688

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint: In the early Viking Age, a faithless Norseman detective is summoned to a Scandinavian hamlet where a series of murders have occurred. Discovering the dark and bloody history of the village he investigates the local outcast, a necromantic witch who brings his atheistic values into question. Determined to prevent further homicides the two band together to discover the identity of a serial killer.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NO GHOSTS IN HIROSHIMA #1 CVR A ZACH BRUNNER

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211680

(W) Luigi Borrillo, Jim Krueger (A) Alberto Rios (CA) Zach Brunner

Dr. James Henricherson is racked with guilt because of a mistake he made many years ago. He believes he has unwittingly condemned an innocent soul to eternal suffering and pain. In an attempt to set things right, he has worked for years to invent a way to free this soul from Hell. But Dr. Henricherson's efforts have stirred demonic attention by those who see this as a way to seize power in Hell. Chased by these demons, Dr. Henricherson is badly injured and is forced to hand over his discoveries to his prize pupil, a medical intern named Dr. Gabriel Oldman, imploring him to deliver a briefcase to an old friend before it's too late!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NO GHOSTS IN HIROSHIMA #1 CVR B 10 COPY ALBERTO RIOS UNLOCK

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211681

COUNT DRACO KNUCKLEDUSTER #1

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211672

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Peter Goral (A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

Black Caravan Imprint: The Curse of the Cryptocrystalline Stone continues in 2021! Follow the Cosmic Ghoul Warrior and young psychic, Acele Aerglo, as they embark on the next chapter of an adventure that will take them from the vastness of The Void to the depths of an aquatic moon crawling with fantastic creatures! This action-packed tale of sinister celestial sorcery continues, this time told from behind the mask of the mysterious and malevolent Count Draco Knuckleduster and his Cybernetic Chrononautical Exosuit! Can the curse be broken in time… or is it already too late?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY #1 (OF 4) CVR A WELSER

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211673

(W) Rich Woodall (A/CA) Mark Welser

BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: In 2020, Rock God Nick Dillion will step off the stage for the final time, ending his 37-year career as the head of the Metal Band: Gods of Brutality. They are about to release their final album, completing the story he set out to tell 37 years before. In his final interview, Nick reveals that when he died for 1 minute, 24 seconds in 1984, he was actually in hell, where he was tortured by demons. In an act of desperation, Nick prayed to any God that would listen. Thankfully his pleas were answered when Thor and Hercules were dispatched to save him. This is the comic telling of that story.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GODS OF BRUTALITY #1 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY WELSER UNLOCKED

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211674

STANLEY THE SNOWMAN

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT





MAY211690

(W) Austin Janowsky (A/CA) Juan Pablo Montenegro Marcial

Scoot! Imprint: Cool down from the summer heat with an uplifting "Christmas in July" special! Jenny Rose is a bit of a loner. She's not into dolls, the latest cell phones or coolest games. She loves spending time with her family and learning about their traditions from her grandfather. He passes onto her a secret ritual that only one family member in a generation can do, bringing Stanley the Snowman to life! Stanley is a magical snowman, the embodiment of the holiday spirit and their family history. After months of preparation, the night finally arrives… but things don't go exactly as planned!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $1.99

BLACK COTTON #4 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211669

(W) Patrick Foreman, Brian Hawkins (A) Marco Perugini

Elizabeth deals with being a victim of a police shooting and the smear campaign that Jaleesa Cotton has unleashed to discredit her character. Meanwhile, Xavier Cotton and his girlfriend Zenith face rising racial tensions at school.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BY THE HORNS #4 (OF 7) CVR A MUHR (MR)

SCOUT COMICS





#

MAY211670

(W) Markisan Naso (A/CA) Jason Muhr

Elodie and her team lock horns with the volcanic sorcerer, Pazuzunox! Meanwhile, Haru and the villagers of Wayfarer are attacked by the wizard of the western wind, who means to take all their magic by force.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BY THE HORNS #4 (OF 7) CVR B 10 COPY MAX BARE UNLOCKED (MR)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211671

(W) Markisan Naso (A) Jason Muhr (CA) Mark Dos Santos

Elodie and her team lock horns with the volcanic sorcerer, Pazuzunox! Meanwhile, Haru and the villagers of Wayfarer are attacked by the wizard of the western wind, who means to take all their magic by force.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LOCUST #2 (OF 8)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211675

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Alex Nieto

New York seems to be going crazy. During the Great Transformation, many people turned into uncontrolled, humanoid locusts thirsting for flesh and violence. While escaping through the streets, Max and his elderly mother are swept away by a swarm of giant locusts. However, at the last minute someone saves their lives and takes them to safety-will they be friends or has the situation just gotten worse?

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LUNAR LADIES #1 (OF 3) CVR A RENAE DE LIZ

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211676

(W) Omar Morales (A) Joel Cotejar (CA) Renae De Liz

A million years ago, in outer space, a highly-advanced society of women lives under the surface of the moon. Their peaceful way of living is quietly fracturing from the inside, as political ideologies pit the queen of the moon against a geneticist hell bent on usurping the queen's power. The Lunar Ladies is an homage to the public domain character, Moon Girl, complete with Golden Age ray guns and laser rays. Pew-pew!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LUNAR LADIES #1 (OF 3) CVR B 10 COPY MATT

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211677

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE #3 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211678

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

Welcome back to the Midnight Western Theatre! In this special issue, we follow the journey of the Navajo adventurer Ata'halne as he embarks on a quest seeking glory! Yet, as always, nothing is as it seems in this cracked mirror version of the wild west. Will Ata'halne survive this dark and twisted world he's stumbled upon or will he lay dying with the rest of the dead?

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MURDER HOBO CHAOTIC NEUTRAL #2 (OF 4) (MR)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211679

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Jarrett Melendez (A) Jason Lynch, Steve Lavigne (A/CA) Ryan Browne

Follow the further exploits of our Murder Hobos: Lord Froth, Spectra, Venus, Blarn, and Burrgle. Presenting four new tales of destruction, debauchery, and drugs in the Lands of High Adventure. Witness these avatars of shamelessness as they team up with (and ruin the plans of) every adventurer they come across. Featuring an extra special appearance of the goo cube which you shan't forget.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RABID WORLD #3 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211682

(W) Todd Cinani (A) Oleg Okunev

Soldiers from Ft. Levine embark on what may well be a suicide mission to save a doctor and maybe open the road to a vaccine. Meanwhile, the crew of the Jibberish find themselves in the Atlantic Ocean, low on rations. Do they risk returning to land, infested as it is with the infected?

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SAM & HIS TALKING GUN #4

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211683

(W) Drew Ferguson (A) Lee Ferguson

Sam and his Talking Gun stand outside the Mansion on the Mountainside. The only thing between him and Colt? Colt's army of hired killers. Colt doesn't stand a chance. The first arc ends here!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SH*TSHOW TP (MR)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211684

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A) Samir Simao

Balam destroyed Legend's Legion, Earth, and all we knew. This thrust the hero formerly known as Legend onto the circus circuit, and all was well – as well as a drunkard can be, of course – until Balam returned. The Magnificent McCoys vs. Balam the Feared – surely nothing can go wrong when the sh*t hits the fan, right? Collects all three issues of the hit Scout Comics series and includes the never-before-published Sh*tShow Encyclopedia!

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $14.99

STAKE #5 CVR A FANTINI (MR)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211685

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini

Angel's big night out with Barnard has left a permanent reminder. A witness in the Anti-Vamper murder case leads her and Jessamy down a path to solving the case, but all is not as it seems. Just as one case wraps up, Angel finds a big break in her quest to track down Ashwyn and his cronies.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STAKE #5 CVR B 10 COPY PASIBE UNLOCKED (MR)

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211686

(W) David A Byrne (A) Francesca Fantini (CA) Alan Quah

Angel's big night out with Barnard has left a permanent reminder. A witness in the Anti-Vamper murder case leads her and Jessamy down a path to solving the case, but all is not as it seems. Just as one case wraps up, Angel finds a big break in her quest to track down Ashwyn and his cronies.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WHITE ASH MAGAZINE

SCOUT COMICS





MAY211689

(W) Charlie Stickney (A/CA) Conor Hughes

Welcome to White Ash, a small smudge of a town in western Pennsylvania, where mining is a generational calling and the secrets are buried deeper than the coal in the mountain. As Aleck Zwerg tries to escape that legacy and head off to college, he falls into the orbit of the enigmatic Lillian Alden. Together, they race down a dangerous path, leading Aleck to uncover a secret about his family that changes everything he knows about himself and White Ash. This oversized, prestige 56-page, Mythic Edition collects the first two issues of White Ash and includes several unreleased pin-ups.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $9.99