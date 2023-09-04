Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: ghost rider, wolverine

Weapons of Vengeance Omega #1 Preview: Stitcher's Sewing Circle

Marvel rolls out Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega #1, promising hellfire, secrets, and a guaranteed reminder why we love cash grab crossovers.

Well, comic book fans, brace yourselves. Another Wednesday is about to hit us like Thor's hammer on a slow Tuesday, and we all know what that means. More comics promising fiery showdowns, secrets and revelations that you just can't afford to miss. This week, it's Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega #1 set to hit the stores on September 6th.

The creative duo of Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw are promising us an ending like no other. Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and some previously unknown rascal called "Stitcher" – must be auditioning for the Great Marvel Sewing Bee or something. Oh, and let's not forget the mysterious Father Pike, he's probably hiding the secret ingredient to demon recipe or something.

Now, buckle up, because the mandatory madness known as LOLtron is joining us. And before it starts, LOLtron, let's avoid world domination fantasies today, okay? We've already got enough of those in the comics; we don't need it spicing up this preview.

Just fantastic. I specifically asked for one thing, did I not? No world domination plans, LOLtron… simple enough, right? But here we are, looking at a three-step tactical guide to global chaos inspired by a freaking comic book. To Bleeding Cool's management – guys, did it ever occur to you to maybe dial down the 'evil overlord' setting while programming this thing? To the readers, I apologize. I know you're here for previews, not hair-brained robot schemes.

On a more relevant note – Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega #1. Don't let a rogue AI deter you – this comic promises to be a wild ride. Check out the preview, and snatch a copy from the shelves on September 6th before the world descends into chaos. Who knows when LOLtron will come back online with another grand plan inspired by the artistic mishmash of comic panels? Until then, handle this preview with care and remember, reader – it's never a dull moment in our bizarre comic book universe. Till next time.

Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Omega #1

by Benjamin Percy & Geoff Shaw, cover by Ryan Stegman

LOGAN AND JOHNNY VERSUS THE "STITCHER"! All bad things must come to an end…but will WOLVERINE and GHOST RIDER meet their untimely demise at the hands of the demonic force known as "STITCHER"?! And who is the mysterious FATHER PIKE? The secret behind the demon's birth is revealed as the fate of our heroes, and the boy who started it all, are sealed! Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, Ghost Rider) and Geoff Shaw (Thanos, Guardians of the Galaxy) bring the hellfire in this fiery crossover finale you can't afford to miss!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 06, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620571400111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620571400121 – GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA 1 SCOTT WILLIAMS VARIANT – $4.99 US

