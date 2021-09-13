Web of Spider-Man #5 Preview: Trust in Science

WEB of Spider-Man #5 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, concluding this five-issue mini-series. And in this preview, Spidey and his science team face down their opponent: a man who has wrecked his body in the pursuit of pseudo-science! What? No, he didn't take Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19. Not even the Cy-Goblin is that stupid. He'd probably just take the free, safe, and effective vaccine. You know who would take Ivermectin though? The Beast would definitely be taking that stuff. Though, he's near-livestock himself, so maybe it wouldn't be quite as bad for him. Anyway, look, we've gotten off track here. Just check out the preview below.

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210671

(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque (CA) Greg Land

The WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE are in for a surprise!

• Who's big, green and usually angry?

• Spidey and the team are about to find out! Rated T

In Shops: 9/15/2021

SRP: $3.99